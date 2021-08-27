V&A reveals ‘soundtracks’ to museum by Dundee artist SHHE and Japan’s Midoro Takada

The V&A Dundee will unveil two new musical commissions today, each inspired by the museum itself – one inside, one outside.

The project, in partnership with sound and architecture agency MSCTY, has seen musicians in Dundee and Japan working to bring a soundscape to the landmark building, with one focusing on the environment, and one on the architecture.

Dundee musician SHHE‘s piece will be heard by passers-by at the museum’s waterfront plaza from this evening, and will play in the archways from 4-11pm each night until next spring.

But visitors needn’t worry about repetitive sound – SHHE (Su Shaw) worked with designers Tommy Perman and Simon Kirby to create a piece of music that would be ever-changing for passers-by to experience

The composition is based on the sounds of the water around the museum, and so the music reacts to the movement of the pools and tides, as well as light.

This means the weather, and movement of the city, changes the music.

Musician Su said: “I’ve always been fascinated by the River Tay and V&A Dundee’s relationship with the water.

“During lockdown I would visit the museum every night as part of a walking route.

“The composition that visitors will hear has been created using the natural water sources around the museum, triggered by weather data and tide levels, as well as the motion of ripples in the pools and of people passing through the space.

“Tommy Perman, Simon Kirby and I worked together to develop and build an installation that would reflect and respond to the constant changes in the space, so that every listening encounter would be unique.”

Linking Scotland with Japan

Meanwhile inside the building, Japanese composer Midori Takada‘s architecture-influenced piece will be played each day from 10am and 3.15pm, for 90 minutes.

Her soundtrack is her first Scottish commission and is inspired by Japanese architect Kengo Kuma‘s choice of natural materials for the museum. She even met with Mr Kuma to discuss his vision as part of her research for the project.

A percussionist, Ms Takada’s soundtrack is played on marimbas, which resemble huge wooden glockenspiels, reflecting the wooden walls of the V&A’s interior.

Nick Luscombe, creative director of MSCTY, said: “To work with both Midori Takada and SHHE to create architectural soundtracks for the museum is hugely exciting, as is making a musical connection between Scotland and Japan in the same way that the building represents a link between Scottish nature and one of Japan’s most remarkable architects.”

Becca Clark, project curator at V&A Dundee, added: “Audio and architecture are intrinsically linked. The sonic experience of any space is part of how we react to being present in a place.

“The opportunity to work with MSCTY has been incredible, drawing on Kengo Kuma’s design for the museum and the influence natural materials and the Scottish environment played in many of the choices in the architecture of V&A Dundee.”

The compositions can be heard each day the museum and are also available online.