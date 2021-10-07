Pub landlord Al Murray to serve up laughs in Dundee’s Whitehall Theatre

An error occurred. Please try again.

Comedy legend Al Murray has announced he’ll be stopping in at Dundee’s Whitehall Theatre on his 2022 tour.

The comic, known for his alter-ego “The Pub Landlord”, is set to serve up laughs at the Dundee venue next June, with tickets on sale tomorrow morning.

Mint of Montrose’s Doug Taylor says: “We’re thrilled to announce this latest show in our programme of top drawer touring comedy coming to Dundee.

“The Pub Landlord packs out theatres all over the country and we’re sure Dundee’s theatre fans won’t want to miss one of the most recognisable and successful

comics around.”

Murray’s new tour, Gig For Victory, will see the landlord use “the deep and ancient barroom wisdom of countless lock-ins” to answer questions the post-Covid population didn’t even know they had.

The Whitehall Theatre has announced a number of big-name comedy acts in recent weeks, including Jack Dee, who played last night, and Glaswegian viral sensation Gary Meikle, set to play next week.

Meanwhile, American stand-up and TV star Katherine Ryan will be on Perth Concert Hall’s stage this Saturday as part of her UK Missus tour.

Tickets for Gig For Victory at the Whitehall Theatre can be purchased from the theatre’s website, from 10am on October 8.