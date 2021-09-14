Comedy: Katherine Ryan heading to Perth as part of Missus UK tour

Comedian Katherine Ryan will be on stage at Perth Concert Hall on October 9 as part of her brand-new live show Missus.

The Canadian comedian, writer and actress will make an appearance in the Fair City as part of a UK-wide 2021 tour, which began in September and will go on until May 2022.

Having been a treasured stalwart on British panel shows for many years, Katherine was a team captain on Netflix’s first ever global comedy panel show The Fix alongside host Jimmy Carr.

She also starred in Netflix show The Dutchess and has a popular lockdown podcast called Telling Everybody Everything, which hasn’t yet been out of the UK Comedy Podcast Top Ten.

Tickets are on sale on the Perth Concert Hall website.