Entertainment Comedy: Katherine Ryan heading to Perth as part of Missus UK tour By Nadia Vidinova September 14 2021, 2.35pm Comedian Katherine Ryan will be on stage at Perth Concert Hall on October 9 as part of her brand-new live show Missus. The Canadian comedian, writer and actress will make an appearance in the Fair City as part of a UK-wide 2021 tour, which began in September and will go on until May 2022. Having been a treasured stalwart on British panel shows for many years, Katherine was a team captain on Netflix's first ever global comedy panel show The Fix alongside host Jimmy Carr. She also starred in Netflix show The Dutchess and has a popular lockdown podcast called Telling Everybody Everything, which hasn't yet been out of the UK Comedy Podcast Top Ten. Tickets are on sale on the Perth Concert Hall website.