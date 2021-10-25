Dundee skater Myles set to light up arena as fan favourite in Disney On Ice

Dundee figure skater Myles Storrier cannot wait for north-east fans to experience the magical fairytale world when Disney On Ice presents Find Your Hero at P&J Live next month.

“I love performing and doing shows and getting to skate as a job is a dream,” said Myles.

“Also, travelling the world is such an amazing thing to do, so to combine them both – get to travel and continue my career in figure skating – really is a dream for me.”

Myles and about 40 other performers will skate into P&J Live to bring the new Disney On Ice extravaganza to Aberdeen from November 26 to 28.

“The show features five timeless tales – adventure stories – which empower everyone to embrace their inner hero,” said Myles.

“There are five tales in the show. We start with a massive opening number and then we dive under the sea with Little Mermaid. Then we go on a trip with Moana and after that, we head into the Rapunzel segment – Tangled.

“In the second half we have The Beauty And The Beast and Frozen.”

Portraying Lumiere in Disney On Ice

Myles is in a lot of ensemble numbers including the spectacular opening dance. However, he really shines as Lumiere when he invites Belle to dinner in The Beauty And The Beast.

“I’m in the Be Our Guest number and of course I’m going to say that The Beauty And The Beast is the best segment,” laughed Myles.

“But every segment has an amazing story to it.”

While audiences seem to enjoy all of the enchanted tales, it is Frozen that gets the biggest ovation.

“I definitely think that when Olaf and Elsa come out – no matter where we are in the world – children and whole families go crazy,” said Myles.

Audiences also love all the dazzling costumes. And since Myles takes part in a lot of ensemble numbers in Find Your Hero, he needed to get used to changing costumes very quickly.

He said: “One of the fastest costume changes is just under a minute to get from one costume to another one. It’s really hectic backstage.”

Looking for new job during lockdown

The professional figure skater, who had to get a job at a supermarket during lockdown, is thrilled to once again be able to skate for a living.

He said: “When the pandemic happened we were all sent home (from tour) because everything shut down. I just got a job at a local supermarket and I was working there up until July. And then in August, I went on the first post-pandemic Disney On Ice international tour.

“Obviously, it was great I had something in between and I was able to keep working, but I wanted to go back to Disney at some point and I was hoping and waiting that it would happen soon.”

Even though all ice arenas were closed during lockdown, Myles was determined to practise and skate as much as he could while he wasn’t on tour.

He said: “At the beginning of this year the only way for me to skate was on a frozen pond.

“It was so cold this year so the pond froze and that was the only way I could sort of continue practising.”

Myles, who used to play ice hockey before he turned to figure skating, has a lot of fond memories associated with the P&J Live Arena’s home city.

He said: “I competed my whole life all over the UK – I competed in Aberdeen before – and when I was 19, I went professional and joined Disney On Ice.

“I love performing in Scotland – my first Disney On Ice show was actually in Aberdeen. That was Toy Story 2. I’m super excited to come back again – performing for my friends and family is super special.”

Travelling the world thanks to Disney On Ice

Myles also likes to be able to travel the world thanks to Disney On Ice.

“I think my favourite place has to be Abu Dhabi where I just got back from,” said Myles.

“I was there for a month and that was the very first international tour since the pandemic happened. We’re now home for a few weeks before starting the UK engagement.”

How to book tickets

Don’t miss the upcoming ice skating extravaganza at P&J Live from November 26 to 28. Tickets for Disney On Ice Presents Find Your Here are now on sale and can be purchased here.

