VIDEO: Trail of Tales turns Glamis Castle into sweet and spooky fairyland

Glamis Castle has launched its Trail of Tales light show, sure to prove a hit with the young and the young-at-heart.

Created in collaboration with Angus-based events company Strathmore Events Services and Dundee-based lighting company AM Lighting, the Trail of Tales has been months in the making.

Now that the team at Glamis Castle have opened the gates to the fairytale-themed trail, here’s everything you know before venturing into the trees…

Smaller in scale but similar in spirit to Pitlochry’s famed Enchanted Forest, the Trail of Tales takes visitors on a magical journey through the castle’s Walled Garden and grounds, with sparkling story-themed light installations along the way – and even some familiar faces to be found.

Fairytale favourites Tinkerbell and Little Red Riding hood walk the path to greet little ones – but stray too far and an evil witch lurks, waiting to cook them in her bubbling cauldron!

“The whole set-up here with the woods, the walled garden and the surrounding areas is ideal to have a light show, so that’s where the idea sprang from,” explains Strathmore Events director Ewen West.

“It’s a light and audio show, but within it there are a number of fairytale themes which people will experience when they come along.”

Fairytale fun for all the family

Boasting glimmering greenhouses, fantastical fountains and even a woodland disco-dancefloor, it’s easy to see how the trail earned its early praise, with the grown-up visitors calling the experience “atmospheric” and “spectacular”.

Meanwhile, the trail of giant lollipops and candy canes had wee ones wide-eyed and watering at the mouth.

And though they could not “eat the giant sweeties” (despite popular demand), a cluster of food trucks offering pizza, ice cream and hot drinks in the middle of the 45-minute trail kept the need for tasty treats sated.

The trail is mainly flat, and has Portaloo toilets stationed at various points throughout, so is accessible for most people.

However, given the nature of the light installations, there is no general overhead lighting, so sensible shoes (and cosy jackets) are advised.

“It’s always a great feeling seeing so many visitors coming to Angus and experiencing our beautiful castle and gardens, so it will be particularly special welcoming so many visitors at night,” says castle general manager Helen Buchanan.

“Our gardens are remarkable in the daylight, but a light show combined with classic storytelling under moonlight is going to be pure magic.”

With the focus on fairy stories, families with small kids are bound to have a ball.

But the Instagram-smorgasbord of a trail would also make a romantic outing for couples or a fun-filled walk with friends.

Bringing light to dark times

As the nights draw in and Christmas peers round the corner, the Trail of Tales is a perfect way to transition from spooky season to sparkles.

And the team at Glamis Castle hope that after a winter without any events last year, locals will enjoy coming together.

“We’ve had a pretty horrific 18 months,” says Glamis Castle factor Willy Inglis. “So we wanted to create something that was exciting, innovative, and that the locals could really latch on to.

“It’s becoming quite a dark time of year with the light nights drawing in, and after a fairly dreary time with Covid, let’s go out and have some fun!”

Trail of Tales will run from 4pm-8.15pm each night until November 7 2021. Tickets and more information are available at the Glamis Castle website.