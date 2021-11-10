Songsmith Andrew Wasylyk doing Dundee proud with SAMA nomination

An error occurred. Please try again.

Dundee songwriter and composer Andrew Wasylyk has done his home city proud by bagging a Scottish Alternative Music Awards 2021 nomination for Best Live Act.

The Idlewild bassist and solo artist, also known as Andrew Mitchell, made waves in 2019 with his album The Parlian, and again with follow-up Fugitive Light And Themes Of Consolation, which were both nominated for Scottish Album of the Year.

Now after a busy lockdown and his most recent release, Balgay Hill: Morning In Magnolia, which is inspired by and dedicated to Dundee’s well-loved park, Wasylyk has impressed the critics again.

He’s up against Glasgow-based rapper Bemz, reggae MC Tom Spirals and guitarist Rachel Aggs for the SAMA Best Live Act prize.

Known for his dreamlike compositions and layered production, the soft-spoken musician said: “SAMA do a great job shinning a light on Scotland’s music community.

“I’m surprised and very humbled to be nominated alongside so many brilliant artists.”

The fan-voted award winners will be revealed at a live ceremony at Saint Luke’s in Glasgow on November 27.

Phoebe Inglis-Holmes, of BBC Introducing In Scotland, welcomed the variety of artists up for awards this year, saying: “I’m really delighted to see such a wide range of genres and artists being nominated at this year’s event.

“This SAMAs 2021 honours list is truly full of some of the most exciting and deserving acts I think these awards have ever seen. There’ll be some really close calls for the winner, in multiple categories.”

Hometown show for ‘Balgay Hill’ record

Amid the anticipation of the SAMA 2021 results, Wasylyk has also announced a unique hometown show to present his Dundee-centric new release, Balgay Hill: Morning In Magnolia.

The Gardyne Theatre gig will take place on February 4 2022, and will see Wasylyk joined on stage by an eight-piece ensemble.

The performance will include songs from his SAY-nominated albums, as well as live visuals from artist Tommy Perman.

Tickets for the show can be purchased from the Gardyne Theatre’s website.