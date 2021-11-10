Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment

Songsmith Andrew Wasylyk doing Dundee proud with SAMA nomination

By Rebecca Baird
November 10 2021, 5.15pm
Andrew Wasylyk has been nominated for a Scottish Alternative Music Award. Poster design by Peter Fowler.

Dundee songwriter and composer Andrew Wasylyk has done his home city proud by bagging a Scottish Alternative Music Awards 2021 nomination for Best Live Act.

The Idlewild bassist and solo artist, also known as Andrew Mitchell, made waves in 2019 with his album The Parlian, and again with follow-up Fugitive Light And Themes Of Consolation, which were both nominated for Scottish Album of the Year.

Now after a busy lockdown and his most recent release, Balgay Hill: Morning In Magnolia, which is inspired by and dedicated to Dundee’s well-loved park, Wasylyk  has impressed the critics again.

He’s up against Glasgow-based rapper Bemz, reggae MC Tom Spirals and guitarist Rachel Aggs for the SAMA Best Live Act prize.

Andrew Wasylyk with his new album, Balgay Hill: Morning In Magnolia.

Known for his dreamlike compositions and layered production, the soft-spoken musician said: “SAMA do a great job shinning a light on Scotland’s music community.

“I’m surprised and very humbled to be nominated alongside so many brilliant artists.”

The fan-voted award winners will be revealed at a live ceremony at Saint Luke’s in Glasgow on November 27.

Phoebe Inglis-Holmes, of BBC Introducing In Scotland, welcomed the variety of artists up for awards this year, saying: “I’m really delighted to see such a wide range of genres and artists being nominated at this year’s event.

“This SAMAs 2021 honours list is truly full of some of the most exciting and deserving acts I think these awards have ever seen. There’ll be some really close calls for the winner, in multiple categories.”

Hometown show for ‘Balgay Hill’ record

Amid the anticipation of the SAMA 2021 results, Wasylyk has also announced a unique hometown show to present his Dundee-centric new release, Balgay Hill: Morning In Magnolia. 

The Gardyne Theatre gig will take place on February 4 2022, and will see Wasylyk joined on stage by an eight-piece ensemble.

A keen creative, Andrew also curated the Unhalfwintering exhibition at Kathryn Rattray Gallery in Dundee earlier this year. Picture: Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media

The performance will include songs from his SAY-nominated albums, as well as live visuals from artist Tommy Perman.

Tickets for the show can be purchased from the Gardyne Theatre’s website.