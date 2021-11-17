Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment

Fast-rising comic Carl Hutchinson announces Dundee and Arbroath dates

By Rebecca Baird
November 17 2021, 11.45am
Carl Hutchinson is coming to Dundee and Arbroath next summer. Supplied by Doug Taylor.

Fast-rising comic Carl Hutchinson is bringing his brand new show to Dundee’s Church and Arbroath’s Webster Memorial Theatre next year.

Known for his appearances on The Chris Ramsey Show, and with two sell-out tours already under his belt,  has been named “one to watch” by heavyweight critics Chortle.

Now after a stint supporting fellow Geordie Ramsey (whose Covid delayed Whitehall Theatre show finally takes place in March next year), Hutchinson is bringing his solo act to the Church stage on June 29, followed by a Webster Memorial Theatre show on July 1 2022.

“We’re thrilled to announce Carl’s solo show in our local line-up,” says Mint of Montrose’s Doug Taylor.

“We’ve been delighted to announce Fern Brady at Church and a host of comedians including Jack Dee, Chris Ramsey, Larry Dean, Henning Wehn and Rich Hall at Whitehall Theatre.

“We expect to have some more exciting announcements for Dundee’s comedy fans soon.”

Tickets for Carl’s tour are on sale now from Ticketsource.

