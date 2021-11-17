Fast-rising comic Carl Hutchinson announces Dundee and Arbroath dates

An error occurred. Please try again.

Fast-rising comic Carl Hutchinson is bringing his brand new show to Dundee’s Church and Arbroath’s Webster Memorial Theatre next year.

Known for his appearances on The Chris Ramsey Show, and with two sell-out tours already under his belt, has been named “one to watch” by heavyweight critics Chortle.

Now after a stint supporting fellow Geordie Ramsey (whose Covid delayed Whitehall Theatre show finally takes place in March next year), Hutchinson is bringing his solo act to the Church stage on June 29, followed by a Webster Memorial Theatre show on July 1 2022.

Very excited to be back on tour!

All dates: https://t.co/a2dLAFTjoO Thank you very much @JamesCraggs85 for the trailer! pic.twitter.com/Lw2nugwrnI — Carl Hutchinson (@CPHutchinson) November 5, 2021

“We’re thrilled to announce Carl’s solo show in our local line-up,” says Mint of Montrose’s Doug Taylor.

“We’ve been delighted to announce Fern Brady at Church and a host of comedians including Jack Dee, Chris Ramsey, Larry Dean, Henning Wehn and Rich Hall at Whitehall Theatre.

“We expect to have some more exciting announcements for Dundee’s comedy fans soon.”

Tickets for Carl’s tour are on sale now from Ticketsource.

Related: