Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment

V&A Dundee reveals £2m funding milestone – here’s what that cash bought

By Rebecca Baird
November 17 2021, 1.00pm Updated: November 17 2021, 2.12pm
Stephanie Kerr of People’s Postcode Lottery, Sam Edmond of V&A Dundee, Rosie Smith of People’s Postcode Lottery. Picture: Alan Richardson.

V&A Dundee has reached the huge milestone of £2 million of funding, thanks to players of People’s Postcode Lottery.

After eight years of support from the People’s Postcode Lottery, Scotland’s design museum revealed the impressive sum today.

But what has it been used for?

The People’s Postcode Lottery funding has mainly been channelled into the museum’s Communities and Families Programme since its opening in 2018, as well as outreach work prior to the opening.

The Night Fever exhibition was supported by the funding. Picture: Steve Brown/DCT Media.

Projects made possible by the funding have included the current Night Fever: Designing Club Culture exhibition, as well as:

Design Busters, a free phoneline that shared a weekly design challenge for children and their families.

This project quickly adapted a popular programme that had been running in the museum to support families during lockdown.

Around 10,000 free copies of an activity book were later shared with families across Scotland to inspire their creativity during the school holidays.

Design Busters days at V&A Dundee were made possible by People’s Postcode Lottery funding.

These were used to support the wellbeing of people with dementia and their carers, working with organisations including Alzheimer Scotland.

The museum adapted its normal tour programme to remote video tours, allowing more people to engage regardless of their ability to travel to the museum.

The Barchester care home partnership

The museum hosted a series of talks for residents of Barchester care homes (who have several locations in Dundee as well as across Scotland).

The talk subjects ranged from Kengo Kuma’s award-winning architecture for the museum to the inspirational fashion designer Mary Quant.

The cash has also allowed the museum to run Sensory Friendly Days since lockdown ended.

These provide a secure environment for people with autism spectrum conditions, sensory processing differences, or profound and multiple learning disabilities.

And thanks to the People’s Postcode Lottery support, they are provided free of charge.

Some fo the funding has gone on Sensory Friendly Days at V&A Dundee.
Sensory Friendly Days at V&A Dundee.

Leonie Bell, Director of V&A Dundee, said: “The support from players of People’s Postcode Lottery has been incredibly generous to V&A Dundee over the last eight years.

“Our Sensory Friendly Days give visitors with complex needs the opportunity to experience the museum in a totally different way.

“This simply wouldn’t be possible without this support.”

And Laura Chow, head of charities at People’s Postcode Lottery, added: “It’s incredible to reach this funding milestone with V&A Dundee.

“It wouldn’t have been possible without our players.

“We believe access to museums and the arts should be available to all members of the community. V&A Dundee is a great example of this in action.”