Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment

Montrose filmmaker Anthony Baxter scoops BAFTA for James Morrison doc

By Rebecca Baird
November 28 2021, 9.00am
Anthony Baxter with his Bafta at Montrose Playhouse. Picture: Paul Smith/DCT Media.

Montrose filmmaker Anthony Baxter is the talk of the town after scooping the Scottish BAFTA for Specialist Factual film at last weekend’s ceremony.

The 52-year-old documentary-maker, known for hard-hitting productions You’ve Been Trumped and Flint, covering the Trump Golf Links in Aberdeen and the Flint, Michigan, water crisis, was awarded the gong for his film Eye of the Storm about the late Montrose-born painter, James Morrison.

And now the film is also up for the prestigious Golden Kapok Award at China’s largest documentary festival.

Anthony Baxter and Catriona Black receive their award in Glasgow. Photo by Amy Muir.

Eye of the Storm tells the story of Morrison’s life, from his early days at Glasgow School of Art to his famous trip to the Arctic, and his devotion to the Scottish landscape.

Before his death in 2020, Morrison has been suffering from sight loss, but he continued painting even after it became incredibly difficult.

For Anthony the film’s success is bittersweet.

“I wish James was here to enjoy this moment as well, because I’m sure he’d be really chuffed, for me and the film, and also for his work,” says Anthony ahead of a special screening of the film at the new Montrose Playhouse tomorrow.

“That’s one of the sad parts about it, is that he was never really able to see the film. I could just see him chortling away at this whole thing too.

“It just feels like a real tribute to him.”

The late James Morrison at home. Supplied by Anthony Baxter.

But the Scottish Bafta has been a real cause for celebration in the town, the director adds.

“Going into the Playhouse cinema, of which I’m a proud patron of course, the staff were all really delighted,” he says. “They were all holding the award, we were thrilled.

“We’ve got another screening coming up on Monday and the Playhouse is going to put on a little glass of fizz for everybody arriving as a little celebration, so that’ll be another chance for people to see it on the big screen.

Anthony Baxter at the Playhouse with the Eye of the Storm poster. Picture: Paul Smith/DCT Media.

“After all,” he laughs, “it’s not every day that somebody in Montrose wins a Bafta! So it’s a huge honour for me, but it also feels like something the town is enjoying, and that’s a lovely feeling too, I must say.”

Flint release suspended due to Alec Baldwin gun tragedy

Meanwhile, the American release of Baxter’s acclaimed 2020 documentary Flint, covering the Michigan city’s water crisis, remains postponed, after narrator Alec Baldwin was involved in a tragic on-set accident where a prop gun was misfired, resulting in the death of a cinematographer.

“That was a bit of a shock, that terrible sequence of events,” says the director. “it just seemed the wrong moment to release it, just after that tragedy with Alec Baldwin unfolded, because of course he’s the narrator and actually appears in the film too.”

Alec Baldwin is the narrator of the Flint film.

However, he insists he is still committed to the release, saying it is “important that the that story is talked about in the US and isn’t forgotten”.

“I’m really committed to getting it out, because I feel very passionately for the people of Flint and their ongoing fight.

“And I think that’s what we really hope for the film – is that we’ll be able to shine that light back on Flint. But it’s just so difficult to put it out at this moment.”

Eye of the Storm will play at a special screening on Monday November 29 at Montrose Playhouse.