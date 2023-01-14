TV review: Phil Spector documentary was both celebration and condemnation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

TV review: Phil Spector documentary was both celebration and condemnation

By Ewan Cameron
January 14 2023, 6.00am Updated: January 14 2023, 11.43am
The four-part documentary looked at the life and crimes of music producer Phil Spector.
The four-part documentary looked at the life and crimes of music producer Phil Spector.

The new four-part Sky documentary about music producer and murderer Phil Spector successfully walked the line between celebration and condemnation.

It’s impossible to tell the story of the man – infamously described as “flawed” by the BBC at the time of his death in 2021 – without acknowledging his remarkable achievements in the music business.

To know him may not be to love him – to paraphrase his breakthrough bubblegum pop classic – but it does help us understand why he did what he did.

The documentary sidestepped any criticism of insensitivity by spending a good portion of its hefty running time by focusing on the life of the woman he shot dead in 2003, actress Lana Clarkson.

Phil Spector during his trial at the Los Angeles Superior Court in Los Angeles.

Callously dismissed as “a B-movie actress” by Spector’s lawyers and the media, Lana’s life was the antithesis of Spector’s.

His ascent in showbusiness came after a troubled childhood during which his father took his own life (“To know him was to love him” was the epitaph on the gravestone) as well as well-documented mental health struggles.

Even after Spector achieved incredible success with songs that redefined the sound of the 1960s, he was quick to anger and violence – to the point that his ultimate crime against Lana felt inevitable.

How Phil Spector looked in 2019. Image: California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation / PA Wire

Lana, on the other hand, was the light to Spector’s darkness. Although she never got the break she needed to make it big, her optimism shone through.

But running these two life stories in parallel Sheena M Joyce and Don Argott’s documentary avoided some of the criticism that has been laid at the door of previous celebrity crime stories.

Spector’s musical legacy and criminal legacy remain – and neither is diminished by this fascinating documentary.

You might also like…

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Dundee mum fintry sex assault
Dundee mum left ‘numb’ after violent sexual assault by balaclava-clad man
2
The four-part documentary looked at the life and crimes of music producer Phil Spector.
Dundee United set for sell-out Easter Road following as young duo head out on…
3
The four-part documentary looked at the life and crimes of music producer Phil Spector.
Couple who lost £55k when Crieff building firm went bust angry at director’s new…
4
The Crags Hotel in Callander.
Jobs lost after closure of two Perthshire hotels
5
The four-part documentary looked at the life and crimes of music producer Phil Spector.
Fife butcher jailed for child sex messages after vigilante group’s Dundee park sting
6
Gourlay Street, Kirkcaldy, where a body was found.
Body of man, 32, found in Kirkcaldy woodland
7
The four-part documentary looked at the life and crimes of music producer Phil Spector.
PODCAST: St Johnstone fan fury needs nipped in bud, Tony Watt looks like moving…
8
Chantelle Cox, 25, has reached her crowdfunding goal.
Dundee mum who had leg amputated due to cancer reaches £10k goal for ‘dream’…
9
The four-part documentary looked at the life and crimes of music producer Phil Spector.
Armed police sealed off Arbroath street during flat siege
10
The four-part documentary looked at the life and crimes of music producer Phil Spector.
‘Depraved’ Tayside pensioner filmed children on spy cam and made sick images

More from The Courier

The four-part documentary looked at the life and crimes of music producer Phil Spector.
Arbroath No.2 Ian Campbell brands Ayr penalty call 'a joke' and questions decision to…
Dunfermline assistant Dave Mackay with manager James McPake. Image: Dunfermline Athletic/Craig Brown.
Dave Mackay praises 'spot on' attitude of Dunfermline squad after Pars blow away Peterhead
The four-part documentary looked at the life and crimes of music producer Phil Spector.
Dylan Levitt and Tony Watt absences explained as Liam Fox laments 'sore one' for…
The four-part documentary looked at the life and crimes of music producer Phil Spector.
St Johnstone have 'let the supporters down', says Callum Davidson after loss to Livingston
The four-part documentary looked at the life and crimes of music producer Phil Spector.
Dundee United verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as Kevin Nisbet breaks…
The four-part documentary looked at the life and crimes of music producer Phil Spector.
St Johnstone verdict: Dark cloud hanging over McDiarmid Park with 4-2 loss to Livingston…
The four-part documentary looked at the life and crimes of music producer Phil Spector.
RAB MCNEIL: I like cartoons, they are colourful, clear and simple
The four-part documentary looked at the life and crimes of music producer Phil Spector.
GINGER GAIRDNER: I forget many things, but I won't forget the pruning
The four-part documentary looked at the life and crimes of music producer Phil Spector.
Dunfermline v Peterhead verdict: Key moments, player ratings and star man as Pars run…
The four-part documentary looked at the life and crimes of music producer Phil Spector.
Ayr United v Arbroath: Key moments as Dick Campbell sees red while battling Lichties…

Editor's Picks