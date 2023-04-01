Q&A: Getting to know Astrid Kiddie, the 10-year-old Dundee pupil who became Scottish Rugby mascot

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment

Q&A: Getting to know Astrid Kiddie, the 10-year-old Dundee pupil who became Scottish Rugby mascot

The Dundee Eagles star hopes to bring Scottish Women's team luck in their match against Wales

Dundee girl Astrid Kiddie, 10, will be the mascot for Scottish Rugby tonight. Image: Mary Kiddie.
Dundee girl Astrid Kiddie, 10, will be the mascot for Scottish Rugby tonight. Image: Mary Kiddie.
By Rebecca Baird

Dundee girl Astrid Kiddie has been “smashing the boys” at rugby since she was just six years old.

Now at 10, the Dundee Eagles star been chosen by Scottish Rugby to represent the women’s team as a mascot at tonight’s Scotland v Wales match.

And the rugby-daft Dundee High pupil, who has also played for her school team for two years, couldn’t be more excited.

“I can’t wait to cheer on Scotland, I hope I bring the players luck,” said Astrid ahead of the match.

“I think the women’s team are great because they embody the power and strength of top rugby players.”

Astrid’s proud mum and dad will be watching from the stands when she walks out on to the pitch at Edinburgh’s DAM Health Stadium for a 5.30pm kick-off.

Astrid Kiddie will escort the Scottish women’s team on to the pitch.

“We love watching Astrid play, she’s such a good ambassador for the game,” beams mum Mary.

“She regularly goes on recruitment drives to encourage more girls to take up the game at school and with the Eagles, and writes articles for the school newspaper about the benefits of rugby.”

And though she’s just 10 years old, Astrid treats rugby as a career path as well as a passion.

“I love playing for the Eagles and High School of Dundee,” she says, “and maybe one day if I train hard enough I’ll be capped for Scotland too.”

So ahead of her big moment as mascot, we got to know more about Scotland’s future rugby star.

Q&A: Astrid Kiddie, Dundee rugby star

You’re going to be the mascot for the Scotland v Wales rugby game this weekend – how does that feel?

Exciting. I’m so honoured to be chosen.

What do you think is the most important quality for a mascot to have?

A passion and a love for rugby! And a pair of dirty boots.

If you had a mascot for Team Astrid, what would it be?

A unicorn! It’s the national animal of Scotland.

You’ve been playing rugby since you were six years old – what do you love about it?

Smashing the boys is great fun, and having the fun and banter at rugby is the best.

Athens
Greece is a dream destination for Percy Jackson fan Astrid. Image: Shutterstock.

What advice would you give other young girls who might be shy about joining rugby?

Go for it! The coaches are really nice, and they’ll teach you how to do everything safely. There’s nothing to be scared of.

What would you like to do/be when you grow up?

I’m interested in being a rugby player or referee. If that doesn’t work out, I’ll settle for human rights lawyer, or pilot!

Where in the world are you happiest?

In the bath soaking after a rugby match! It’s good for my aching muscles.

Shona Campbell ‘an inspiration’

Favourite part of Scotland to explore?

Oban is a lovely place to visit. It’s so different to Dundee.

Last book you read?

The Percy Jackson series (again).

Music you listen to in the car?

It ranges from pop to heavy metal. I’ll listen to anything except opera.

Who inspires you?

Shona Campbell, she went to my school. The Dundee Eagles coaches really encourage me to keep going with everything I do.

Rugby player and ex-Dundee High pupil Shona Campbell is one of Astrid’s inspirations. Image: Steve Scott/DC Thomson.

Your house is on fire – what one item do you save?

My pets. I love them and they love me. I couldn’t be without them.

First thing you’d do if you won £1 million?

Run around screaming with my arms in the air!

If you could rule for a day, what would be the first thing you would do?

Imprison everyone who tries to make anyone’s life harder than it needs to be.

Favourite holiday destination?

Greece. I love Greek mythology.

What makes you happy?

Having family and friend time. Or a good book.

Irish dancing ‘tougher than rugby’

What makes you sad?

People being mean to others.

What is the best advice you have ever received, and who did it come from?

“You should read the Percy Jackson books” – One of my mummy’s students. I can’t imagine having not read them!

Who or who are you proudest of?

Inspiring other girls to play rugby. I’m always working on the other girls to join in.

What advice would you give to your younger self?

Just keep going. Don’t dwell on the bad stuff, it’ll be OK.

What’s the hardest thing you’ve ever had to do?

Irish dancing. Remembering the steps and wearing the hideous wig was tough! For me it’s harder than rugby.

What’s your motto?

“ASTRID SMASH!”

Astrid Kiddie’s big moment as Scottish Rugby mascot will be broadcast on BBC Two and iPlayer on April 1 at 5.30pm.

