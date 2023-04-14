REBECCA BAIRD: Don’t let me tell you what to think about Harry Potter TV show – but think about it

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
REBECCA BAIRD: Don’t let me tell you what to think about Harry Potter TV show – but think about it

The new Warner Bros adaptation of JK Rowling's boy wizard books was announced this week and Rebecca has mixed feelings.

JK Rowling will be an executive producer for the newly announced Harry Potter TV series. Image: Shutterstock/DC Thomson.
JK Rowling will be an executive producer for the newly announced Harry Potter TV series. Image: Shutterstock/DC Thomson.
By Rebecca Baird

As an opinion columnist, it’s my job to know what I think about things, and then try to persuade other people to agree with me.

In this gig, it’s better to be hateful, or even to be wrong, than to be uncertain. ‘Wishy-washy’ is the ultimate character flaw for a columnist.

The hard bit comes in when, after all my research, reflection and examining of an issue, I still don’t know what to think.

Or at least, my thoughts can’t be summed up neatly in 800 words.

But I’m starting to wonder if maybe that’s the problem – most things can’t be, not really.

And maybe if more people were openly, unapologetically uncertain, we’d move past the stifling stalemates that characterise our current political landscapes. Worth a try.

So here goes, cue the deep inhale:

I dunno if I’ll watch the new Harry Potter TV show.

Harry Potter TV show discourse is a minefield

I know, it sounds flippant – but it really isn’t.

Because behind the story of witches and wizards which defined and shaped my childhood, there now presses a tide of issues around its creator which, to be honest, are overwhelming to me in their nuance.

Human rights debates. Free speech arguments. Considerations of art vs artist. Nostalgia. Cancel culture.

It’s a minefield. It would be easier to turn away; write about something else – the network certainly has.

Because it seems like the moment that (author and executive producer) JK Rowling’s name comes up, everybody is so busy doubling down on either side of this divisive figure that we’ve forgotten that the point of an argument is to find consensus.

And we’re all so afraid of being branded hypocritical that we’ve disallowed ourselves to be contradictory, as if it is a virtue to have a simplistic viewpoint rather than a considered one.

As if to understand your opponent is the same as condoning them.

So here are some statements that I believe. Some of them might seem to contradict one another, but I don’t think any are mutually exclusive.

I hope that for anyone else who feels strongly and thinks hard, this demonstration of uncertainty stands as proof that you do not need to know what you think – but you must still think, anyway.

Statements I believe to be true:

Trans rights are human rights.

Women’s rights are human rights.

Self-expression becomes problematic when it infringes on the legal rights of others.

Progress trumps status quo.

No one is more important that anyone else.

Trans people should be allowed to exist without constant questioning, persecution and projection.

JK Rowling is allowed to feel the way she does, and express how she feels; we can have no equality or democracy without freedom of expression.

Trans people and allies are allowed to feel disgust or fear or rage about the things JK Rowling says, and express that too; we can have no equality or democracy without freedom of expression.

People take part in a demonstration for trans rights outside the UK Government Office at Queen Elizabeth House in Edinburgh, January 2023. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire.

I disagree emphatically with JK Rowling’s views on trans self-ID.

I understand intellectually why JK Rowling holds the views she does on trans self-ID.

I am scared of men on streets, not trans women in toilets.

I am, sometimes, scared of men in toilets, not trans women on streets.

It is madness to trust a stranger when they tell you who they are.

It is madness not to trust a stranger when they tell you who they are.

And there’s more…

I always wanted a Harry Potter TV series. It just makes so much more sense as a way to adapt it than in movie form.

The announcement of a new Harry Potter TV series has been announced 12 years after the films ended. Image: PA.

There’s no need for a Harry Potter TV series. Playing on millennial nostalgia to justify pumping money into yet another retelling of a story which has not even had the chance to fall out of fashion is such an obvious and disappointing move from the HBO producers, who could be funding new and original stories and helping to grow the industry with their platform.

Identity politics is a great way to distract liberal-leaning people and create infighting which allows universal battles like climate change, disease and food supply to go unfought, playing directly into the hands of the most sinister ideologies.

Identity politics is profoundly important, and if we’re not fighting for the rights of the individual, then any collective we create has no value.

I can love the art and hate the artist.

I can’t endorse the work of someone whose values and tactics I so disagree with.

The kid in me loves Harry Potter.

The adult in me can’t love JK Rowling.

It’s just a TV show.

It’s definitely not just a TV show.

