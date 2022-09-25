GINGER GAIRDNER: We gardeners are made of sturdy stuff – bring on the cold weather

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle

GINGER GAIRDNER: We gardeners are made of sturdy stuff – bring on the cold weather

By Brian Cunningham
September 25 2022, 5.00pm
Post Thumbnail

We gardeners are made of stern stuff. It doesn’t matter what challenges are put in front of us, we still manage to find a way.

If we garden on a windy site then we’ll plant a hedge to buffer the wind and give our plot some protection.

If we garden on heavy, clay soil then we can incorporate organic matter to make it more workable.

We’ll find a way

If our garden soil is light and sandy, then we can do the same to ensure it retains some moisture, saving us countless watering cans back and forth.

A bit of frost can’t frighten the Scottish gardener.

Gardeners with mobility issues can create raised beds and use tools to enusre they are not restricting from an activity millions of us enjoy.

A shortage of space won’t hold us back either, as we can use hanging baskets and window boxes to garden vertically on a patio or balcony.

Then there’s the weather

Then of course there’s the weather. Living on an island, we certainly endure a mixed bag of frosts, wind, rain, snow, sunshine, cold nights, droughts, and record breaking warm temperatures. And that’s just your average day in Scotland never mind over the course of a year!

Because we garden so far north, that’s a factor too.

We need to keep our plants warm in the colder weather too.

Poorer light levels and the optimum soil temperature of 7 degrees centigrade required by seeds to germinate are not reached consistently and confidently until a third of the way through the year.

This limits the length of our growing season  from the end of March through to the start of October.

Here’s where I repeat what I said at the start- we gardeners are made of stern stuff. It doesn’t matter what challenges are put in front of us, we still manage to find a way.

Guarding against the cold

So to help us navigate the first few challenging months of the calendar year through to the end of May where the risk of frosts is traditional – though who knows these days – we’re looking to grow in a way  described as ‘with protection’.

I don’t mean hiring a beefy bodyguard to scare the cold weather away from early seed sowings, though I could see how this may make gardening more attractive to a wider audience. I mean the use of coverings and the indoors to provide a bit of cover and insulation.

The simplest method  is using a windowsill in our homes to start off tomato plants, peppers, courgettes and the like as early as February, by taking advantage of the central heating in our homes.

A simple solution

This will give them the length of growing season they require when starting from seed to supply us with fruit and veg throughout the summer.

During the day the young seedlings will take advantage of this heat and light but in the evening when the nights are colder and the heating is off it’s best to bring the seed trays out from behind the curtains so they don’t get trapped in the colder air against the window.

The next step up, when you start to get a bit more serious, is to buy a wee glasshouse or polytunnel.

Although the initial set-up may be costly I would totally recommend this. It’s worth keeping an eye on the local papers and Facebook groups for one being given away for free, making this even more worthwhile.

Next level protection

This won’t mean that all of a sudden you’ll be able to grow exotic and tropical plants, we still garden in Scotland at the end of the day and for this would require paying for additional heating (which hurts just thinking about).

A polytunnel is a must for the all-seasons gardener.

Some additional heating to keep your house or tunnel frost free may still be required, combined with horticultural fleece or propagation cases on the colder nights.

Houses of glass and tunnels of polythene have been around for years, but during my summer holiday over on the Isle of Lewis I was very interested to see what the gardeners over there were using.

Known as the ‘Polygrub’ the tagline on the company that designed it describes this perfectly as ‘storm strength from Shetland’. It’s able to withstand strong winds in the harshest of climates.

A really great idea

It started as a project to allow the Northmavine Community the opportunity to grow fresh produce that hadn’t travelled the many miles to reach them.

Now 50 gardeners are taking advantage of 12 that were constructed for them.

Reducing their carbon footprint is one thing but the Polygrub has also been constructed reusing materials from the aquaculture industry, covered with a skin of thick polycarbonate to create a wonderful growing environment.

I don’t know this from experience, but I could just tell by looking inside one at the healthy crops growing there.

They have a stylish, modern look about them and though they maybe a bit large for the average garden they could be usual for schools who actively support outdoor learning projects.

I know we’ve still got St Andrews Day, Christmas, Hogmanay and Burns’ night still to come but it’ll not be long when it’s time to start ripping open the seed packets again.

Tags

