GINGER GAIRDNER: I forget many things, but I won’t forget the pruning

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle

GINGER GAIRDNER: I forget many things, but I won’t forget the pruning

By Brian Cunningham
January 14 2023, 5.00pm
Now is the time to start winter pruning.
Now is the time to start winter pruning.

I do try but I guess if I’m being honest with myself I’m not the best at remembering things.

I’m sure I never used to be this bad but Christmas past there, I even forgot to give Mrs C a gift that she had actually bought herself for me to give to her! That did feel a new low.

Maybe it’s an age thing or maybe, despite my protests I am just a typical ‘bloke’ after all.

Struggling with the ability to multi-task, which is something that us male species are often told.

At least gardening is easier

Therefore I’m glad with gardening there’s a degree of repetition that helps to make my life easier.

Gardeners work alongside nature’s cycle. We understand jobs outdoors must be done at certain times of the year.

We plant bulbs in autumn for displays the following spring, whilst at the start of August it’s time to look out the hedge cutters from the back of the shed, knowing its safe to carry out the annual clipping after the bird breeding season comes to an end.

In winter, plants and gardeners are preparing for spring.

After a period of rest we’re now starting to focus our minds on getting our gardens ready for the upcoming growing season, which incidentally is only a matter of weeks away!

The big January job in the garden for me is carrying out any winter pruning on my trees and shrubs.

This doesn’t HAVE to be done before the end of January, the clue is in the title.

It being a winter task you really have until the beginning of March at the latest to carry out any work on woody plants.

Don’t neglect the pruning

January  has been a routine instilled in me since my apprentice days. It still serves me well today, helping keep me focused and knowing  this essential job is out the way allowing me to start focusing on the glasshouse and seed sowing jobs.

From February at our base at Craigtoun Park we would pot and grow on all the little plug plants that would eventually become the bedding displays in parks and around memorials, as well as those needed for hanging baskets and window boxes in north-east Fife.

Getting the pruning work completed in time was no wee task but as we all know, life in the garden doesn’t pause for us while we are busy with other plans.

It was key, this pruning work, to encourage new and vigorous growth that would reward us with better flowering.

Soon it will be time to get the plug plants sowed, ready for summer bedding.

The particular focus at this time of year is on deciduous plants, that is those that shed all their leaves during the colder months.

We look to carry out what can feel like at times surgical work, with wounds having time to heal before the sap, the plants’ blood, begins to flow again with the arrival of spring.

Just now food reserves are being stored in the roots of such plants, containing enough resources to regrow, and balance with the growth above ground after pruning.

In summer these food reserves are contained in the leaves, which won’t be there to help the plant if we’ve just gone and cut them off.

It’s easier with a skeleton shrub

It’s so much easier to see what’s going on when a shrub is in its skeleton state.

It’s clearer to see any dead, damaged or diseased wood which is always the first we should be looking to remove to keep our trees and shrubs in good health.

Also look for any branches that rub against each other as eventually this will become an open wound open to infection from disease.

We then look more closely to the shape of plants. We remove lower branches from trees hanging over paths or spoiling views in to the garden, raising the canopy. This also lets in  more light to what’s growing underneath.

We want to create an nice evenly-shaped shrub, so any stems that stretch out can also be shortened back to an outward facing bud or removed completely.

But always make sure you’ve done your homework on just how much pruning the plant you are working on can take.

Careful with the buds

The buds we are pruning  are also precious so we want to do our best to get the point where we cut just right.

Too close to it risks damaging the bud and its ability to shoot, yet too far from it will leave a section of branch doing nothing and at risk of dying back.

An angled cut just above the bud so water can run off is just right.

It wouldn’t be the first time if someone has said to me  “you gardeners won’t be doing much at this time of year”.

It’s clear what we do now in winter will pay dividends in summer, coincidently the time of year of my lovely wife’s birthday.

Here’s a thought, I wonder if at the time when my shrubs are looking good in July it will help me remember this?

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Dundee mum fintry sex assault
Dundee mum left ‘numb’ after violent sexual assault by balaclava-clad man
2
United fans at Easter Road last term. Image: SNS
Dundee United set for sell-out Easter Road following as young duo head out on…
3
The unfinished extension of the home in Dunblane.
Couple who lost £55k when Crieff building firm went bust angry at director’s new…
4
The Crags Hotel in Callander.
Jobs lost after closure of two Perthshire hotels
5
Paul Wilson. Image: Facebook/ Maximum Exposure.
Fife butcher jailed for child sex messages after vigilante group’s Dundee park sting
6
Gourlay Street, Kirkcaldy, where a body was found.
Body of man, 32, found in Kirkcaldy woodland
7
St Johnstone fans at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.
PODCAST: St Johnstone fan fury needs nipped in bud, Tony Watt looks like moving…
8
Chantelle Cox, 25, has reached her crowdfunding goal.
Dundee mum who had leg amputated due to cancer reaches £10k goal for ‘dream’…
9
Ryan Gilmartin was sentenced at Forfar Sheriff Court for creating havoc on Arbroath's streets.
Armed police sealed off Arbroath street during flat siege
10
William Smith has been jailed. Image: Police Scotland.
‘Depraved’ Tayside pensioner filmed children on spy cam and made sick images

More from The Courier

Arbroath weren't happy with the penalty call for this challenge on Ayr United star Jayden Mitchell-Lawson. Image: SNS
Arbroath No.2 Ian Campbell brands Ayr penalty call 'a joke' and questions decision to…
Dunfermline assistant Dave Mackay with manager James McPake. Image: Dunfermline Athletic/Craig Brown.
Dave Mackay praises 'spot on' attitude of Dunfermline squad after Pars blow away Peterhead
Fox was gutted with a dramatic finale. Image: SNS
Dylan Levitt and Tony Watt absences explained as Liam Fox laments 'sore one' for…
St Johnstone Manager Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone have 'let the supporters down', says Callum Davidson after loss to Livingston
Nisbet strikes late on. Image: SNS
Dundee United verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as Kevin Nisbet breaks…
Stephen Kelly celebrates the first of his goals. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone verdict: Dark cloud hanging over McDiarmid Park with 4-2 loss to Livingston…
Rab has been watching cartoons.
RAB MCNEIL: I like cartoons, they are colourful, clear and simple
The Pars players celebrate. Image: SNS.
Dunfermline v Peterhead verdict: Key moments, player ratings and star man as Pars run…
Sean Adarkwa celebrates the Arbroath equaliser v Ayr United. Image: SNS
Ayr United v Arbroath: Key moments as Dick Campbell sees red while battling Lichties…
Chalmers is heading for the exit door. Image: SNS
Logan Chalmers recalled by Dundee United amid talks over England switch

Editor's Picks