RAB MCNEIL: I like cartoons, they are colourful, clear and simple

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle

RAB MCNEIL: I like cartoons, they are colourful, clear and simple

By Rab McNeil
January 14 2023, 5.00pm
Rab has been watching cartoons.
Rab has been watching cartoons.

I have been watching cartoons. Don’t judge me. It started in the festive season.

Actually, I’ve always loved cartoons but had neglected them in recent times, as the burgeoning world of cultural possibilities left me increasingly bewildered and out of touch (reader’s voice: “No news there.”)

A TV in a waiting room rekindled my interest. It was showing one of those computer-generated or digital animations, which I think are splendid.

Once I got started…

First one I ever saw, years ago now, was Scrooge, and I was knocked out by it.

This waiting room cartoon, which I could see but not hear properly, was Zootropolis, which I looked up when I got home, and then went on to watch more and more on yon Netflix: Rise of the Guardians, Wish Dragon, The Willoughbys, The Mitchells vs The Machines.

They were all fab (though The Willoughbys was a bit too adult for me). I was totally engrossed in them; you know, in that way where time flies by.

Everything looks so clean in cartoon world.

At the time of composing this epistle or homily, these are the others on my list: Secret Magic Control Agency, Bigfoot Family, Gnome Alone, Troll Hunters, Monsters vs Aliens, Animal Crackers, The Pirates, Mr Peabody & Sherman, Pets United, Jimmy Neutron.

You say: “A man in your position should be watching documentaries and current affairs programmes, not children’s tripe, ken?”

Unhand me, madam! I will give up children’s tripe when I have become an adult and not before.

Happy endings and all

If I were to tell you my main hobby as an aspiring grown-up it would be: escaping from reality. I prefer the clean, colourful world of cartoons. And I like happy endings.

I’ve noticed that these new cartoons I’ve been watching all have valid moral themes – loyalty, friendship, courage, hope – and, very frequently, family.

Usually, the family is dysfunctional, not in any way perfect, and the lesson seems to be that few are ideal, but they don’t have to be, as long as everyone is there for each other.

For people who lack any family, there are TV series like Firefly – which I may have mentioned several hundred times before – in which (and this is eventually stated explicitly) the crew of a spaceship becomes family.

They’re mostly misfits, or at least folk living on the edge of society, indeed on the edge of the universe or ’verse as they call it, and they don’t even get along in many cases.

But, when push comes to shove, they’ve always got each other’s back.

Clear distinctions

That’s been the recurring moral in my recent cartoons. But I guess it’s always been there. My backstory includes a lot of Disney, which seems rather variable these days, but I’ll never forget The Jungle Book. Oh, I loved that so much as a kid.

Another thing I like with cartoons is the clear distinction between good and evil. I like my baddies bad and my goodies good. I’m not your man for nuance.

No one has ever said to me: “You’re right subtle, Rab, ken?”

I cock a snook at your subtlety. Give me unlikely heroes, ludicrous baddies, and bright colours where even the garbage looks clean.

Add in clear moral instruction, and you’ve got one simple but happy viewer every time.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Lifestyle

Former Neighbours actress Madeleine West, right, has said she was sexually abused as a child (William Conran/PA)
Ex-Neighbours actress Madeleine West says she was sexually abused as a child
Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield return to host Dancing On Ice 2023 (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Dancing On Ice kicking off with first six celebrity skaters
Farrell and Butler go head to head for first time at 28th Critics Choice Awards (AP)
Farrell and Butler go head to head for first time at 28th Critics Choice…
Award winners and nominees brave the LA rain for the Bafta Tea Party (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)
Award winners and nominees brave LA rain for the Bafta Tea Party
Pothole-related vehicle breakdowns surged during the last three months of 2022, figures suggest (Yui Mok/PA)
Drivers warned that potholes will ‘start peppering the roads’
Lauren Laverne’s castaway on Desert Island Discs on Sunday is the broadcaster Gabby Logan (BBC/Emily Youlton)
Gabby Logan says she assumed a lot of responsibility after brother’s early death
Erin Doherty, who starred in The Crown and Chloe (Ian West/PA)
Erin Doherty reveals she could have been part of Lionesses’ winning line-up
Martin Kemp and his wife Shirlie Holliman have both been unmasked as The Masked Singer’s first duo. (Ian West/PA)
Martin Kemp and Shirlie Holliman both unmasked on Masked Singer
Love Island Series nine contestant Olivia Hawkins, 27, who is also an actress (ITV)
Love Island’s Bond film actress says she will not be name-dropping in the villa
Lisa Marie Presley, daughter of Elvis, died at the age of 54 (Ian West/PA)
Austin Butler says his heart is ‘shattered’ in tribute to Lisa Marie Presley

Most Read

1
Dundee mum fintry sex assault
Dundee mum left ‘numb’ after violent sexual assault by balaclava-clad man
2
United fans at Easter Road last term. Image: SNS
Dundee United set for sell-out Easter Road following as young duo head out on…
3
The unfinished extension of the home in Dunblane.
Couple who lost £55k when Crieff building firm went bust angry at director’s new…
4
The Crags Hotel in Callander.
Jobs lost after closure of two Perthshire hotels
5
Paul Wilson. Image: Facebook/ Maximum Exposure.
Fife butcher jailed for child sex messages after vigilante group’s Dundee park sting
6
Gourlay Street, Kirkcaldy, where a body was found.
Body of man, 32, found in Kirkcaldy woodland
7
St Johnstone fans at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.
PODCAST: St Johnstone fan fury needs nipped in bud, Tony Watt looks like moving…
8
Chantelle Cox, 25, has reached her crowdfunding goal.
Dundee mum who had leg amputated due to cancer reaches £10k goal for ‘dream’…
9
Ryan Gilmartin was sentenced at Forfar Sheriff Court for creating havoc on Arbroath's streets.
Armed police sealed off Arbroath street during flat siege
10
William Smith has been jailed. Image: Police Scotland.
‘Depraved’ Tayside pensioner filmed children on spy cam and made sick images

More from The Courier

Arbroath weren't happy with the penalty call for this challenge on Ayr United star Jayden Mitchell-Lawson. Image: SNS
Arbroath No.2 Ian Campbell brands Ayr penalty call 'a joke' and questions decision to…
Dunfermline assistant Dave Mackay with manager James McPake. Image: Dunfermline Athletic/Craig Brown.
Dave Mackay praises 'spot on' attitude of Dunfermline squad after Pars blow away Peterhead
Fox was gutted with a dramatic finale. Image: SNS
Dylan Levitt and Tony Watt absences explained as Liam Fox laments 'sore one' for…
St Johnstone Manager Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone have 'let the supporters down', says Callum Davidson after loss to Livingston
Nisbet strikes late on. Image: SNS
Dundee United verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as Kevin Nisbet breaks…
Stephen Kelly celebrates the first of his goals. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone verdict: Dark cloud hanging over McDiarmid Park with 4-2 loss to Livingston…
Now is the time to start winter pruning.
GINGER GAIRDNER: I forget many things, but I won't forget the pruning
The Pars players celebrate. Image: SNS.
Dunfermline v Peterhead verdict: Key moments, player ratings and star man as Pars run…
Sean Adarkwa celebrates the Arbroath equaliser v Ayr United. Image: SNS
Ayr United v Arbroath: Key moments as Dick Campbell sees red while battling Lichties…
Chalmers is heading for the exit door. Image: SNS
Logan Chalmers recalled by Dundee United amid talks over England switch

Editor's Picks