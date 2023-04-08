MARY-JANE DUNCAN: It’s a juggling act, it is

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: It’s a juggling act, it is

Mary-Jane-s life has been a frantic juggle, running her own business, pursuing other interests, and sometimes she feels like tossing the laptop into the sea.

By Mary-Jane Duncan
Life's been a juggle for Mary-Jane.
Life's been a juggle for Mary-Jane.

The current almost daily interaction between me and himself goes a little like this. How was your day?  Did you have a good day at work looking at screens?

My screens were good thanks, how were your screens?  A little boring?  Oh dear.  Want to watch someone on the bigger screen in the front room tonight?

You can sit and scroll through your smaller screen while we do.

Ditch the laptop?

Or so it’s felt like for us this week.  Between online meetings, (and yes, I forgot to turn off the camera whilst eating my sandwich) and lengthy meetings in person, and some extensive training, I am a little tempted to frisbee the laptop into the sea.  But I won’t.

It’s an onscreen life for so many of us.

One, I can’t afford a new laptop.  Two, there might be some wee animal in there not expecting a bop on the head with an electronic device.  Three, I need to work therefore I need the laptop.

It’s been a week of exhausting contradictions and I’ve been bouncing between two modes of work.

The first where I get 40 hours worth of work done in a morning. The second where I get 30 minutes worth of work done in a whole day.  No balance seems to be imminent.

My actual day job

When at my actual day job, I spend a lot of time chatting with customers, making sure the staff are all okay, have everything they need and generally steering the ship.

There is no opportunity for me to pop on some headphones, listen to a podcast, scroll through some tedious social media and stuff my face with an oven baked potato.

You don’t get to pop out on a lunch break when working in hospitality.  Instead you’ll find yourself grabbing something on the go, usually at about 3pm so when it’s time for tea you too tired.

I tend to get home and feel like I’ve achieved nothing and start all over again on the admin/research side.

If I’m doing one of my other side hustles at home, I’m never far from the kitchen and I swear the fridge sings to me.

I’m also fairly certain I’m more determined to hoover, clean, pop on a wash when I open some spreadsheets than at any other time.

A lazy morning

I’ve treated myself to a lazy morning today and am still indulgently in my jammies at 11am.

I haven’t attempted to tame my hair nor find my prosthetic breast to pop in.  Imagine the Amazon delivery drivers delight at the sight of me when I found him wandering in the back garden.

Poor lad has probably gone straight back to the depot, demanded some danger money and had this address placed on a ‘no go’ list.

As two Gen Xers, this new way of working is still a minefield for us.

My dad worked for the same bank his entire life, the in-laws similar but within the NHS.

To be fair, the Mister has had the same employer for over 21 years so isn’t exactly bouncing about from place to place, it’s just a relatively new post that’s thrown him slightly.  I seem to be the problem and I’m not sure how I even got here!

The Gen Z way

I can only imagine that our three Gen Z children will have a whole different world of opportunity open to them, Brexit aside.  They won’t worry about out earning boyfriends/ partners / husbands as CNBC claim.

I don’t know any females that feels like this, we all just want more money! They’ll become experts at completing tricky job application questions.

For example when asked for a ‘desired salary’, they’ll know what to state so as not to be exploited.

When given the offer to join a fast paced, dynamic team, they’ll know the correct answer is NOT to request a slow and more chilled out team stating the first option sounds a bit too ‘stressy’.

Being the boss

As an employer I understand the conundrum from both sides.  My least favourite part of being the boss is having everyone assume they’re getting a row any time I call them into the office.

Especially when all I’m doing is thanking them for their effort, reminding them what a valued and welcome part of the team they are giving them an Easter Egg.

