LESLEY HART: I have a problem – I’m a last-minute packer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

LESLEY HART: I have a problem – I’m a last-minute packer

I'm going on holiday tomorrow, but do you think I've packed my case yet? Not a chance.

Why pack your suitcase in plenty of time when you can shove it all in five minutes before you leave for the airport? Images: Shutterstock
Why pack your suitcase in plenty of time when you can shove it all in five minutes before you leave for the airport? Images: Shutterstock
By Lesley Hart

To anyone who read my column two weeks ago, thank you for talking me into that holiday!

I can’t justify it but am nonetheless buzzing to fly to Lanzarote tomorrow.

Don’t worry, we’ll all pay for it in instalments as I write about my summer of belt tightening, walking to work and home-brewing gin on a shoestring.

But back to the holiday, and specifically, packing. I have a problem with packing, in that, however excited I might be to go somewhere, I can’t bring myself to pack until five minutes before I have to leave.

I’m pretty sure it’s a syndrome. I think it’s called ultra-pressurised-post-procrastination-panic-packing – it’s an acute form of last minute-ism, and it drives everyone I travel with mad, myself, included.

But for some reason I just can’t make those kinds of decisions (which pants? Which tops? Bikini or one-piece or both?) without the gun of time cocked and pointing at my head.

Lesley has a packing check list all sorted for her holiday.

My bags do always get packed in time – and at lightning speed. You could mistake this for a talent if I ever actually packed what I needed.

Sometimes I do by accident and am pleased with myself for not wasting time humming and hawing about what to bring for a three-day trip to Blackpool, for instance – where I went last weekend. But this was patently a fluke, and/or because I’d flung in five times as much stuff as I needed. But at least I wasn’t lacking any essentials. Going on pants alone, I could have stayed for a fortnight without washing a load.

Usually, I’m not so fluky. In fact, one Christmas, I chanced on the other extreme when I got up to my parents’ house in Stonehaven, this time to stay for an actual fortnight, and discovered, in my ultra-hastily packed case, that I had neglected to put in any pants at all.

I was completely pant-less, on Christmas Eve, with no way of getting to M&S or any other emergency underwear outlet until at least Boxing Day.

I’m not saying I was happy to borrow my Mum’s pants for Christmas. I was unhappy for the first three days. It felt weird and (sorry Mum), somewhat baggy. But by day four I was happier to wear my mum’s pants than suffer the shops on Boxing Day. And to be perfectly honest, once I got used to the ‘looser fit’, they became even comfier than my own pants. In fact, occasionally I still wear one or two pairs I accidentally packed into my case at lightning speed when I came back home.

Having to wear someone else’s pants because you haven’t packed your own can be problematic.

Just this week, I have twice neglected to pack my phone and laptop chargers moving between Glasgow and Edinburgh – causing losing-a-limb level panic in both cities.

I arrived to stay overnight in Edinburgh with two pairs of trainers stuffed into a rucksack and zero socks. I also came within seconds of forgetting to pack my hairbrush, which, if you’ve ever seen my bedhead or post-shower hair, you’ll know is disastrous. If you electrocuted Einstein, he’d be less in need of a hairbrush.

So, to avoid disaster when I pack five minutes before leaving for Lanzarote tomorrow, I’ve prepared a bare-essentials mantra: ‘passport, phone, charger, adaptor, pants, bikini, hairbrush, book’. And if I can find all that in five minutes, I’ll be laughing.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks