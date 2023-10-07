Arbroath Abbey: We help build Lego replica of sprawling medieval ruins

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

Arbroath Abbey: We help build Lego replica of sprawling medieval ruins

Writer Gayle Ritchie helps construct a replica of Arbroath Abbey out of Lego. The striking finished model is on display from October 7 until November 4.

By Gayle Ritchie
Sculptor Alistair Jenks and writer Gayle Ritchie build a replica of Arbroath Abbey out of Lego. Image: Steve MacDougall.
Sculptor Alistair Jenks and writer Gayle Ritchie build a replica of Arbroath Abbey out of Lego. Image: Steve MacDougall.

Gayle helps construct a replica of Arbroath Abbey out of Lego. The striking finished model is on display from today until November 4.

The children’s area of Arbroath Library is a sea of tiny red bricks when I show up on Monday afternoon.

Sitting, engulfed, in the centre of it all, is Lego specialist Alistair Jelks.

His brow is furrowed, glasses perched on the tip of his nose, as he concentrates on the task at hand.

His job this week is to construct a scale replica of Arbroath Abbey entirely out of Lego pieces – and anyone over 10 years old is invited to get stuck in.

Alistair is a professional sculptor and Lego specialist. Image: Steve MacDougall.

I’m here to help but truth be told, the very idea terrifies me.

I’d never got into Lego as a kid – I didn’t have the patience – so it seems unlikely I’ll excel at it now.

What if I put a brick in the wrong place? Or, God forbid, I knock the model abbey over, sending it crashing to the floor?

Alistair laughs and tells me to chill out.

Every brick counts

Over the next hour, and with Alistair’s guidance, I add a series of bricks and ‘flat plates’ of varying sizes.

As a previous avoider of all things Lego-related, it takes a while to get my eye in.

I find it hard to differentiate the sizes – there are 2×1, 2×3, and 2×4 bricks, as well as 2×3 and 2×4 ‘plates’.

There are also pieces to be picked out for archways, windows and doorways, but I leave those well alone.

Left to right is Alistair Jelks, Gayle Ritchie, Fiona Davidson (Learning Officer, Historic Environment Scotland) and Lesley Matthews (Library’s Opertional Lead). Image: Steve MacDougall.

Alistair explains the model is being built to scale – three Lego ‘studs’ are equivalent to a metre in real life.

And we need to be sure to interlock and overlap bricks as we build. This will make the abbey stronger and keep it held together without the need for glue.

Engaging young people

While I’m hunting for bricks, he tells me how he gravitated towards Lego as a kid, and more recently how he’s used it to engage young people.

“It’s pretty therapeutic,” he muses. “Lego is such a tactile medium, perfect for architecture, and great for getting people of all ages to connect.

Arbroath Abbey.

“It’s one thing standing on the ground gazing up at a building, or seeing different perspectives with a drone.

But during the construction process with Lego, you really get to understand the building intimately.”

Pop for a peek

As we’re building, four-year-old George Hamilton and his mum Lynsey pop along for a peek.

George is keen to book a session – strictly, participants are meant to be over 10 but Alistair is happy to let him join – and he gets to work adding in bricks and a random flag.

George Hamilton is a happy lad! Image: Steve MacDougall.

The smile on wee George’s face says it all – he’s in his element!

I’m desperate to know where the bricks came from and how many might be used in the build of the historic abbey.

How many bricks?

“I buy most of this Lego second-hand on eBay,” reveals Alistair. “The more fancy stuff – for example, the funny feature pieces on a building – is more expensive.

“I’ve no idea how many bricks will be used though. Let’s just say… two billion!”

He’s joking of course, and I’m left guessing. A quick Google reveals that while Dan Harris used 7,000 Lego bricks to build a model of Aberdeenshire’s Corgarff Castle in 2007, Warren Elsmore and his team recreated Edinburgh’s National Museum of Scotland with 90,000 in 2016.

So Arbroath Abbey’s Lego count is probably somewhere in between!

On exhibition

The replica – with a few Lego monks added for good measure – will be exhibited at Arbroath Library until November 4.

Thereafter, it will be demolished by Historic Environment Scotland learning officer Fiona Davidson, who’s been working with Alistair on the project.

How does Alistair feel about this, I wonder? “I’m excited!” he beams.

“To me, it’s a natural process. You build, make, break down and start again.”

Demolition job

However, Fiona, who worked with Alistair earlier in the year on Lego replicas of Fife’s Aberdour Castle, Dumbarton Castle and Linlithgow Palace, says some partner venues can be “heartbroken” when they see their models being destroyed.

“An archivist at Dumbarton Castle deliberately went for his lunch so he didn’t have to see the replica being broken up!” she laments. I can well imagine!

Alistair Jelks. Image: Steve MacDougall.

While great fun, the projects, organised by Historic Scotland, have a strong educational value – and research shows that playing with Lego can boosting brain power.

With participants using real plans and drawings to help them build the replicas, they learn about architecture, construction and scale in the process.

Inspiring project

Fiona hopes the Arbroath Abbey model will inspire people to visit the site and learn more about it.

“It’s about boosting engagement and getting people to connect,” she enthuses.

“We’ve seen footfall and donations increase at some of the other sites, so it’s great for local communities.”

NGUSalive were delighted to host the event organised by Historic Scotland at Arbroath Library to build a model of Arbroath Abbey with LEGO bricks. Image: ANGUSalive.

Certainly Lego is a fun way to translate history into a medium that kids can relate to, bringing the heritage of the site to life through the medium of colourful recycled plastic bricks.

  • William I, also known as William the Lion, founded Arbroath Abbey in 1178. Monks lived, worked and worshipped in the many rooms and buildings. What’s left are the ruins of the church, the abbot’s house, the gatehouse, guesthouse and a stretch of precinct wall. The abbey’s famous round ‘O’ – the circular window in the south gable – was once a landmark for mariners.
  • The Arbroath Library Lego event was hosted by ANGUSalive and organised by Historic Scotland.
  • As well as using Lego, Alistair sculpts from plaster, stone, metal and wood. His work can be found at public places across Scotland, including an 18-foot wooden totem pole and stone circle in woodland in Glenrothes.

More from Lifestyle

Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner attending the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala (Jennifer Graylock/PA)
The Kardashians producer reveals why he never watched their previous show
Corner property 17 Marketgate goes under the hammer on November 2. Image: Auction House Scotland
Four-bed house beside Arbroath harbour up for auction at £95,000
The Sands farming family with adult and child-sized Gator UVs.
Who needs a playpark when you live on a farm like Fergus and Elizabeth…
Kadhai Murgh Chicken at Tabla in Perth.
Restaurant review: Enjoy a spice sensation at award-winning Tabla in Perth
Figures: Fabric sculpture by Lesley Ratomska. Image: Lesley Ratomska
Fife Bodyworks: Does society need to be less critical about women's bodies?
Horsemill House dates from the mid-1700s. Image: Bell Ingram.
Stunning converted steading near Kinross has wonderful roundhouse
Angus Cloud is in the trailer for upcoming film Your Lucky Day (Alamy/PA)
Late Angus Cloud in hostage situation in trailer for new film Your Lucky Day
Steve Coogan (Ian West/PA)
Steve Coogan tells why he took on Jimmy Savile role for BBC drama
Fiona Bruce has apologised for words that ’caused offence’ on BBC One’s Question Time (Ian West/PA)
Fiona Bruce sorry for referring to Question Time audience member as ‘black guy’
Paddy McGuinness, Chris Harris and Freddie Flintoff presented Top Gear (Ian West/PA)
BBC denies reports Top Gear has been axed

Conversation