Friends of Arbroath Abbey formed to help get message across ancient attraction is open to visitors

Work is still ongoing at the ancient landmark after the grounds were cordoned off due to safety fears.

By Graham Brown
Arbroath Abbey. Image: DC Thomson
Arbroath Abbey. Image: DC Thomson

Arbroath Abbey supporters have banded together in a new group to promote the Angus attraction and get the message out that its ancient doors are open again.

Historic Environment Scotland looks after the sandstone landmark where the Declaration of Arbroath was signed in 1320.

But the ruins of the abbey, founded by William the Lion in 1178, stayed off limits to visitors long after Covid restrictions were lifted.

Now the Friends of Arbroath Abbey have formed to apply pressure on HES and work with them to promote the historic gem.

What caused the Abbey problems?

HES locked down its sites across Scotland in March 2020 when the coronavirus pandemic struck.

Covid also delayed an upgrade of the visitor centre.

It was completed in August 2021 with a facsimile of the declaration as its centrepiece.

The Abbey grounds re-opened to visitors for a brief spell after the pandemic.

But coronavirus sunk the ambitious Arbroath 2020 programme to mark the 700th anniversary of the declaration’s signing.

A series of events went ahead the following year.

Arbroath Abbey.
The distinctive Round O of Arbroath Abbey.

However, in June 2021 HES announced the closure of almost 20 sites across the country due to safety fears.

Routine inspections revealed unstable high-level masonry at locations including the Angus attraction, St Andrews Cathderal and Dunkeld Cathedral.

Earlier this year, HES said the sandstone structure would require further repair due to deterioration accelerated by climate change.

What are the aims of the Friends?

The Friends have been in contact with HES over recent months.

It has set up a Facebook page and won the support of Arbroath and District Community Council.

“The aim of our group is to attract more tourism to Arbroath by promoting the Abbey,” said a spokesperson.

“This in turn will hopefully produce economic benefits for the town.

“Our main task at the moment is to let visitors – and indeed the people of Arbroath – know that the Abbey grounds and the visitor centre are open.

“Unfortunately, there is currently no signage that reflects this.

“Sadly this means some people don’t realise they can go inside and so they miss out on seeing the Abbey’s magnificent ruins.”

Frustration

They say HES agreed in June to produce a banner to let visitors know the abbey is open.

“As a group, we are realising that the wheels of bodies funded by public monies do not turn quickly,” the spokesperson added.

“We understand why HES wishes to produce a banner in keeping with the other artwork around the perimeter of the Abbey, and that this takes time.

“But this is frustrating as all we really need is a big, bold and simple banner saying ‘The Abbey is Open’.

“Friends of Arbroath Abbey became an elected body earlier this month and we hope to start preparing our short-term plans at our next committee meeting.

“We have lots of thoughts and ideas as to how we can involve and encourage the community to feel a part of this project.

“Exciting times lie ahead.”

HES keen to work with Friends group

An HES spokesperson said: “Access to the site was reinstated in 2022 following high level masonry inspections to provide visitor access to the abbey grounds as well as the museum, which re-opened in 2021 following an investment to retell the story of the site as part of the Arbroath 700+1 commemorations.

“Since the grounds reopened we’ve conducted further works, and are currently designing scaffolding to allow us to undertake work on the Abbot’s House.

“We’ll continue to update visitors and locals on further access as soon as we have updates.

“We are always eager to work with partners both locally, such as the Friends of Arbroath Abbey, as well as on a national level to highlight Scotland’s historic environment to visitors at home and from around the world.”

 