Arbroath Abbey: Visitors facing another tourist season lock-out at landmark

By Graham Brown
February 8 2023, 5.55am
Arbroath Abbey.

Arbroath Abbey looks set to endure another tourism season closed off to visitors.

It means the landmark founded 845 years ago hasn’t fully re-opened since the pandemic struck.

And Historic Environment Scotland tourism delivered another blow to the area with confirmation Edzell Castle will also stay closed.

Both attractions are on a repairs list drawn up by the heritage agency.

But HES say Arbroath – where the Stone of Destiny was taken after its heist from Westminster Abbey on Christmas Day 1950 – will have to take its place in the priority queue.

Arbroath Abbey Stone of DSestiny
The Stone of Destiny was found at the abbey in April 1951.

Nearly 20 sites nationwide were closed by HES over safety fears.

Many, like St Andrews Cathedral, were re-opened but HES say other continue to pose a risk.

They have blamed climate change for speeding up the decay of materials such as the abbey’s distinctive red sandstone.

Covid and the safety closure disrupted the 2020 celebrations marking the 700th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Arbroath at the abbey.

Where are we with the possible re-opening of Arbroath Abbey?

HES said: “The high level masonry inspection was carried out at Arbroath Abbey last year.

“Initial inspection findings were assessed and determined that further repairs are required at the site.

“These works are currently being reviewed and prioritised within a wider programme of conservation across our estate.

Arbroath Abbey scriptorium
A new Scriptorium was opened at Arbroath Abbey. Image: Keithg Hunter

“While we have been able to reopen the grounds and visitor centre, including the exhibition, shop and toilets, access to the abbey remains restricted until repairs have been carried out.

“We are progressing as quickly as possible to carry out the inspections and associated works, with the safety of our visitors, members of the public and staff being our top priority.”

Edzell delay

The gates to Edzell Castle look like staying locked even longer.

“We have completed the first phase of inspections and are progressing well with the next batch of prioritised sites, with the inspection at Edzell Castle scheduled to start this spring,” added HES.

“At this stage we’re unable to provide timescales as to when we will be able to restore access to the site until we have completed the survey, analysed the results and undertaken any repairs.”

Edzell castle
Edzell Castle and its walled gardens. Image: Shutterstock

The castle is the Lindsay family seat and dates back to the 1500s.

It also features a walled garden added by Lord Edzell in 1604.

Last year, Arbroath councillor Derek Wann called for the Scottish Government to step in and help speed up the re-opening of attractions like the Abbey.

He said he feared it was being left to slide into a state of “managed decline”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

