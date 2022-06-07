St Andrews Cathedral: Hopes of partial reopening to allow golf fans’ ‘pilgrimage’ during 150th Open Championship

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Fife

St Andrews Cathedral: Hopes of partial reopening to allow golf fans’ ‘pilgrimage’ during 150th Open Championship

By Claire Warrender
June 7 2022, 12.45pm Updated: June 7 2022, 1.24pm
Hopes of St Andrews Cathedral reopening ahead of the Open
St Andrews Cathedral and Castle have been closed for almost a year for safety reasons.

Work is under way in a bid to ensure golf fans can make their traditional pilgrimage to St Andrews Cathedral during the 150th Open Championship.

The “Godfather of Golf” Old Tom Morris is buried within the cathedral grounds.

And his grave, along with those of other notable Open winners, is a huge draw for sporting fans from across the world.

The graves of many notable golfers are in the grounds of St Andrews Cathedral.

The cathedral grounds have been fenced off for almost a year amid fears over falling masonry from the ruined building.

And there were concerns the ongoing closure could impact on the tens of thousands of spectators making their way to St Andrews next month.

However, Historic Environment Scotland (HES) is now looking towards a partial reopening by the end of this month.

And it is hopeful it can provide visitor access to the graves before the Open Championship tees off on July 14.

A spokesperson for the body said: “We have completed remedial masonry works to form a safe route from the war memorial entrance to the cloister museum to look towards a partial reopening at the end of June.

“And we are investigating safe access to the graves of the Open winners, including Old and Young Tom Morris, and hope to provide visitor access to these sites by the Open.

“Further updates on dates will be provided on our social media channels once available.”

Relief at St Andrews Cathedral reopening

St Andrews Cathedral was once the biggest church in Scotland.

And news of its partial reopening has been met with relief.

Liberal Democrat councillor Jane Ann Liston said she was assured HES was doing all it could to allow golf devotees to visit the “shrine”.

Some fences are likely to remain up even after St Andrews Cathedral reopening.

She said: “It would be a huge hole in the Open experience for many golf aficionados were they not able to go to the final resting places of those pioneers of the game.

“While there may still be fences in the grounds, access to those special areas is now looking more likely.

“Thanks are due to HES and everybody else who are doing their utmost to bring this about.”

St Andrews Cathedral is one of several Historic Environment Scotland properties closed to the public due to safety fears.

Others include Arbroath Abbey and Dunkeld Cathedral.

Golfers buried in cathedral grounds

Old Tom Morris, also known as The Grand Old Man of Golf, is generally recognised as the world’s first professional golfer.

He won the Open Championship four times and still holds the record of the oldest winner, aged 46, in 1867.

And his son Young Tom Morris also won the competition four times but died at the age of 24.

Other Open champions buried within the cathedral grounds include 1920 and’21 winner John ‘Jock’ Hutchison and William “Willie” Auchterlonie, who won in 1892.

The Open Championship runs from July 14 to 17 and is expected to bring a record crowd of 290,000 people to the town, generating around £200 million for the Scottish economy.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]