Loyal customer who saved Perth photo shop says first year’s gone by in a flash

By Gavin Harper
February 8 2023, 5.55am
Perth Photo Lab owner Shaun Ward. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Perth Photo Lab owner Shaun Ward. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

A Perth city centre photo shop that was taken over by a former customer is thriving a year on despite facing challenges.

The former JRS Photo Hardware shop that had been run by former owner Alister Walker for more than four decades before it closed in December 2021.

But one loyal customer was not prepared to see the store shut for good.

Perth photographer Shaun Ward took over the business last year.

He made a number of changes to the Scott Street shop, including rebranding as Perth Photo Lab.

‘Good year’ for Perth photo business

A year on, he is delighted with the progress of the business.

He said: “It’s been a good year.

“We’ve had a mix of customers from the previous business and new people I’ve brought in myself.”

There have though been challenges to face this year for the dad-of-three, who also runs his own photography business.

“We’ve managed to navigate the challenge of rising costs.”

He says keeping two staff members from the previous regime has been vital.

Perth photographer Shaun Ward took over the former JRS Photo Hardware store last year. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

“Being the first time running a shop, it’s been getting used to what I need to watch out for and managing pricing.

“I’ve been doing my own work so I’ve been relying on the guys in the shop. They have been essential.

“They have made it much easier for me to juggle both businesses. I feel going into this year I’ve worked out what works and what doesn’t.”

Adding staff and future plans

One of the big changes he made was to stop stocking cameras and equipment and focus on the printing element of the business.  

He said that has been a resounding success.

Shaun added: “It’s important for us to try and increase the quality of what we can offer, whether that’s people coming in for a canvas or for their passport photo.

“That has worked well for us.”

He has also taken on a third member of staff to cover Saturdays at the shop, while his children also help out when required.

Lab technician Sam Wells is one of the staff who was kept on by Shaun when he took over. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

Looking back on his first year in charge, Shaun said: “I think I’ve been lucky in some ways – having the right staff and the right premises has definitely helped.

“A lot of people just expect we’ll be the same business that’s been here for the past 40 years.

“But I think I’ve brought something new to the shop. I think I’ve modernised it a bit.

“It feels new and fresh.”

And in the year to come, Shaun hopes to “push on” further. He also plans to start running photography classes.

They range from a one-to-one class to photo editing sessions.

Tags

Conversation

