Perth city centre shop that closed after 40 years is reopened by loyal customer

A Perth photo lab that shut after 40 years has now been re-opened by one of its most loyal customers.

Local photographer Shaun Ward has taken on the Scott Street shop, which was run as JRS Photo Hardware for more than four decades.

In 2018, former owner Alister Walker announced his intention to step down when the lease was due for renewal due to health issues.

That led Mr Ward to get in touch at the turn of the year.

“When I heard Alister was retiring, I needed a solution to where I was going to print stuff,” he said.

He will run the store as Perth Photo Lab.

£15,000 spend on store refurbishment

Mr Ward undertook an extensive renovation inside the shop in the two weeks between receiving the keys and opening to the public.

Thar included cameras and equipment no longer being stocked on the shelves.

Mr Ward, who is from Perth, said: “Before, 60% of the store was cameras and equipment, but we don’t do that at all any more.

“We decided times have moved on and people are savvier about how to get the best deals.

“We decided to go down the lab and passport side.

“We’ve designed the front of the shop to give more space, and there’s a new seating area at the back of the shop.”

Despite being an experienced photographer, running his own shop was a daunting prospect for the dad-of-three.

That meant retaining expertise would be important.

First staff appointed and more needed

One of his first tasks was to employ two long-serving members of the JRS Photo Hardware staff.

Mr Ward also plans to recruit more employees in the near future.

He added: “Having staff from JRS has made it a much easier transition for me. It has felt quite natural from day one.

“I’ve got two kids who are coming in at the weekends.

“We’d like to add another member of staff, maybe an apprentice.

“I do photography for schools and universities.

“Once that is back up and running I’ll probably not be in the shop too much, so it’ll be up to the staff.”

‘I feel an obligation to carry on’

While the new owner is keen to set out on his own, he acknowledged the support of Mr Walker and the reputation of JRS Photography.

“We’re doing well so far. I’m definitely benefiting,” he said.

“We’re still getting people through the door who think we’re JRS.

“The fact they were here for over 40 years and giving quality service is helping me now.

“Alister was a huge help when I took over. I feel an obligation to carry on what’s been done and offer that service to the people of Perth.”