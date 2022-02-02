Perth city centre shop that closed after 40 years is reopened by loyal customer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Business & Environment Business

Perth city centre shop that closed after 40 years is reopened by loyal customer

By Gavin Harper
February 2 2022, 5.31pm Updated: February 3 2022, 9.53am
Perth photographer Shaun Ward is the new owner of the former JRS Photo Hardware store in Perth.

A Perth photo lab that shut after 40 years has now been re-opened by one of its most loyal customers.

Local photographer Shaun Ward has taken on the Scott Street shop, which was run as JRS Photo Hardware for more than four decades.

In 2018, former owner Alister Walker announced his intention to step down when the lease was due for renewal due to health issues.

That led Mr Ward to get in touch at the turn of the year.

“When I heard Alister was retiring, I needed a solution to where I was going to print stuff,” he said.

He will run the store as Perth Photo Lab.

£15,000 spend on store refurbishment

Mr Ward undertook an extensive renovation inside the shop in the two weeks between receiving the keys and opening to the public.

Thar included cameras and equipment no longer being stocked on the shelves.

Mr Ward, who is from Perth, said: “Before, 60% of the store was cameras and equipment, but we don’t do that at all any more.

Perth Photo Lab will focus on printing rather than selling cameras and equipment.

“We decided times have moved on and people are savvier about how to get the best deals.

“We decided to go down the lab and passport side.

“We’ve designed the front of the shop to give more space, and there’s a new seating area at the back of the shop.”

Despite being an experienced photographer, running his own shop was a daunting prospect for the dad-of-three.

That meant retaining expertise would be important.

First staff appointed and more needed

One of his first tasks was to employ two long-serving members of the JRS Photo Hardware staff.

Mr Ward also plans to recruit more employees in the near future.

He added: “Having staff from JRS has made it a much easier transition for me. It has felt quite natural from day one.

Shaun Ward has taken over running Perth Photo Lab in the former JRS Photo Hardware store.

“I’ve got two kids who are coming in at the weekends.

“We’d like to add another member of staff, maybe an apprentice.

“I do photography for schools and universities.

“Once that is back up and running I’ll probably not be in the shop too much, so it’ll be up to the staff.”

‘I feel an obligation to carry on’

While the new owner is keen to set out on his own, he acknowledged the support of Mr Walker and the reputation of JRS Photography.

“We’re doing well so far. I’m definitely benefiting,” he said.

The former JRS Photo Hardware store has become Perth Photo Lab.

“We’re still getting people through the door who think we’re JRS.

“The fact they were here for over 40 years and giving quality service is helping me now.

“Alister was a huge help when I took over. I feel an obligation to carry on what’s been done and offer that service to the people of Perth.”

