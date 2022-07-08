St Andrews Cathedral partially reopens in time for 150th Open Championship

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

St Andrews Cathedral grounds have partially reopened in time for The Open Championship next week.

It means fans can make their traditional pilgrimage to the grave of “the Godfather of Golf” Old Tom Morris.

His headstone, along with the graves of other notable Open winners, are a huge draw for sports enthusiasts from around the world.

But there were fears access would be barred this year after the cathedral was closed due to falling masonry last summer.

However, Historic Environment Scotland (HES) has now announced a safe route will be available through the grounds to the graves.

The museum and its exhibition of important treasures is also open.

Delighted as St Andrews Cathedral reopens

The move comes as St Andrews prepares to host the 150th Open Championship from July 14 to 17.

A record 290,000 spectators are expected to descend on the Fife town to watch the event.

Some access restrictions will remain in place at the site for further conservation work, including St Rule’s Tower.

But HES said it was pleased to get the main part of the grounds open.

Stephen Duncan, director of marketing and engagement, said: “We are delighted to be able to provide additional access to St Andrews Cathedral as part of Scotland’s welcome for The Open.

“Whilst some access restrictions remain in place for safety reasons, we have also opened access to the graves of Old and Young Tom Morris, amongst some of golf’s most famous sons.

“We know how important it is to be able to offer visitors from around the world the opportunity to visit these sites.”

Notable golfers buried in cathedral grounds

The cathedral was once the biggest church in Scotland.

And it was one of several HES properties across the country closed due to safety fears.

Several famous golfers are buried there.

Old Tom Morris, also known as The Grand Old Man of Golf, is generally recognised as the world’s first professional golfer.

He won The Open Championship four times and still holds the record of the oldest winner, aged 46, in 1867.

And his son Young Tom Morris also won the competition four times but died at the age of 24.

Other Open champions buried within the cathedral grounds include 1920 and ’21 winner John ‘Jock’ Hutchison and William “Willie” Auchterlonie, who won in 1892.