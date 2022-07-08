St Andrews Cathedral partially reopens in time for 150th Open Championship

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Fife

St Andrews Cathedral partially reopens in time for 150th Open Championship

By Claire Warrender
July 8 2022, 8.45am Updated: July 8 2022, 11.31am
St Andrews Cathedral
St Andrews Cathedral and Castle have been closed for almost a year for safety reasons.

St Andrews Cathedral grounds have partially reopened in time for The Open Championship next week.

It means fans can make their traditional pilgrimage to the grave of “the Godfather of Golf” Old Tom Morris.

His headstone, along with the graves of other notable Open winners, are a huge draw for sports enthusiasts from around the world.

But there were fears access would be barred this year after the cathedral was closed due to falling masonry last summer.

However, Historic Environment Scotland (HES) has now announced a safe route will be available through the grounds to the graves.

The museum and its exhibition of important treasures is also open.

Delighted as St Andrews Cathedral reopens

The move comes as St Andrews prepares to host the 150th Open Championship from July 14 to 17.

A record 290,000 spectators are expected to descend on the Fife town to watch the event.

Some access restrictions will remain in place at the site for further conservation work, including St Rule’s Tower.

St Andrews Cathedral.
St Andrews Cathedral.

But HES said it was pleased to get the main part of the grounds open.

Stephen Duncan, director of marketing and engagement, said: “We are delighted to be able to provide additional access to St Andrews Cathedral as part of Scotland’s welcome for The Open.

“Whilst some access restrictions remain in place for safety reasons, we have also opened access to the graves of Old and Young Tom Morris, amongst some of golf’s most famous sons.

“We know how important it is to be able to offer visitors from around the world the opportunity to visit these sites.”

Notable golfers buried in cathedral grounds

The cathedral was once the biggest church in Scotland.

And it was one of several HES properties across the country closed due to safety fears.

Several famous golfers are buried there.

Old Tom Morris, also known as The Grand Old Man of Golf, is generally recognised as the world’s first professional golfer.

He won The Open Championship four times and still holds the record of the oldest winner, aged 46, in 1867.

And his son Young Tom Morris also won the competition four times but died at the age of 24.

Other Open champions buried within the cathedral grounds include 1920 and ’21 winner John ‘Jock’ Hutchison and William “Willie” Auchterlonie, who won in 1892.

