More
Home Lifestyle

Dundee newspaper vendor William on what he loves about the city

William Jarvie, 64, has been selling Courier and Evening Telegraph newspapers outside the Overgate for six years.

William Jarvie at his kiosk outside the Overgate. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
By Poppy Watson

William Jarvie is a familiar face for dozens of Dundee customers who buy their Courier or ‘Tully’ (Evening Telegraph) from the newspaper vendor.

The 64-year-old can be spotted at his ‘box’ outside the Overgate five days a week.

William – Willie to his friends – has been in the role for six years.

We spoke to the Dunfermline-born grandfather about why he loves his adopted home city of Dundee.

What brought you to Dundee?

I moved to Dundee for a security job in 1983. Then I met two ladies. My first wife and then my second wife Mary, who I was with for 18 years. She died on April 15 2024.

William has been selling Evening Telegraph and Courier newspapers for six years. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

What does a typical day as a newspaper vendor look like?

I usually arrive at the box at 9am, where the newspapers and headline posters are waiting for me.

I then put up the posters, go get a coffee, and open up at 10.30am.

If I need to run to the toilet at any point I just ask one of the buskers to keep an eye on the box for me.

I will usually sell about 50 newspapers a day, but it varies. If I sell out, I will call up the office and they’ll bring me more.

Then I close the box at about 5.30pm and get the bus home.

I like to make dinner before settling down to watch TV. Sometimes the grandkids will come over to see me.

What is your favourite bar in Dundee?

I like the Arctic Bar in the Keillor Centre, where I stand at the bar and drink a few pints of heavy.

There are usually good people to speak to and you get a good laugh. That is after my shift of course!

I also like the Old Bank Bar on Reform Street and Tam’s Bar on Rosebank Street.

William was born and raised in Dunfermline. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

What do you get up to on the weekend?

I usually jump on the bus with my grandkids and go to the beach at Broughty Ferry or Arbroath.

Sometimes I’ll take them to Codona’s in Aberdeen.

What kind of customers do you see each day?

I see the same people every day.

There are bus drivers and a couple of taxi drivers. Some of them are younger and some are older. A lot of parents will send their kids over to buy the paper.

There was one regular customer who used to buy two Couriers and two Tullies every day. I used to say to her, ‘You can only read one at a time’, but one was for her pal and one was for herself. She has passed away now.

Newspaper vendor William enjoys taking his grandchildren to Broughty Ferry beach. Image: Supplied

What is your favourite restaurant in Dundee?

I used to go to Jimmy Chungs on Whitehall Street with my wife Mary – it was her favourite before it closed. You can get a lovely Chinese meal here.

I would usually get a wee curry with spices and she used to get her noodles, cream cakes, ice creams, lemonade and a milky coffee.

What is the strangest thing you’ve ever seen while working?

When people are walking past with their Gregg’s steak bake or a sandwich, the seagulls will fly down and grab it off them. This happens two or three times a week!

Where is your favourite place to get a coffee in Dundee?

I like to go to Greggs in the Overgate, where I get a tea with milk and sugar.

I also like the Auld Tram on Commercial Street. I usually get a soup or a tuna sandwich.

William often gets lunch at The Auld Tram on Commercial Street. Image: Supplied

How do you stay warm in winter?

I wear my big jacket, get a couple of cups of tea, shut the door of the box and stay in tight. That keeps me warm.

What is the best thing about your job?

It gets me out of the house, I see customers that I know and I enjoy being in the fresh air.

