11 romantic Dundee restaurants you’ll love this Valentines Day

On Valentine’s Day in Dundee, you are looking for a romantic restaurant where sparks will fly.

This means mood lighting, chic décor and decadent food, and the perfect ambience for a romantic evening with your significant other.

So as The Courier’s food and drink journalist, I have put together my top 11 most romantic restaurants in Dundee for Valentine’s Day 2024.

1. The Ferry Selkie

This Broughty Ferry spot has a snug feel while remaining elegant.

The warm wood and leather paired with the sage green panelling shouldn’t work so well, but somehow it does.

Despite the glass frontage – perfect for people watching – the restaurant also has a private feel.

The staff here are attentive and polite, and you’ll get the royal treatment on Valentine’s Day.

Plus in the evening, the exposed brick surface in the venue makes you feel like you could be in New York – in the best way.

2. Taypark House

This Dundee restaurant certainly has a romantic feel. The gorgeous venue will make you feel like you’re dining in a castle, not a country house hotel.

With an extensive menu, and dome dining, you won’t be left wanting for luxury at the Taypark House.

They also have a lovely Gin Bar lounge for you to relax in after your meal.

3. Oshibori

Oshibori in Dundee is the perfect cosy and intimate venue for your Valentine’s Day meal.

The Japanese cuisine is prepared by their skilled sushi chefs and sourced from Scottish supplier George Campbell & Sons.

Sushi is considered romantic by some since it is so tactile.

Situated in the heart of the city centre, it is easy to access on foot.

4. Bruach

This Broughty Ferry bar and restaurant also has a romantic feel to it.

You’ll fall in love with their delicious cocktails and food.

The dark décor will help you feel cosy on a chilly February night. But I’m sure you will still find an excuse to cuddle in close.

5. Bird and Bear

This elegant restaurant is close to the station, handy if you’re getting the train into the city for Valentine’s celebrations.

The combination of dark décor, rose gold fixtures and mood lighting creates the perfect atmosphere for romance.

6. Más

For a more casual Valentine’s Day meal out, why not try out Más on Perth Road?

You’ll be sure to get some tasty Mexican cuisine, paired with a laid back atmosphere.

They also have a few delicious Margaritas to choose from – yum!

7. Collinsons

This fine dining spot in Broughty Ferry has sleek, modern décor and a beautiful menu.

With venison, sea bream, roast butternut squash and sage risotto, pork belly and more, there will be plenty of options for all palates.

There’s also an extensive wine list if vino is your thing.

If you’re a couple that can agree on which wine to order, I salute you.

8. Piccolos

For a candlelit Italian meal, why not try Piccolos?

The Perth Road restaurant is small, intimate and cosy, perfect for whispering sweet nothings with your partner this Valentine’s Day.

Described as homely and comfortable by a Courier food reviewer, Piccolos is perfect for a more relaxed romantic meal.

9. Sandbanks

Owned by MasterChef: The Professionals winner Jamie Scott, Sandbanks Brasserie is known for its excellent food and perfect coastal setting.

With a view out over the dunes at Broughty Ferry beach, you’ll feel at one with nature from within the elegant dining area of the restaurant.

10. Malmaison Bar & Grill

Dark venues are in, folks.

For a dimly lit dinner which allows you to focus entirely on your date, try out the Malmaison Bar & Grill.

There’ll be candles, big comfortable seats, and an high end ambience, you’ll feel fancy at this Dundee restaurant on Valentine’s Day.

11. Don Michele

Finally, this restaurant – another on the popular city centre hub, Perth road – will be ideal for romance.

I don’t know about you, but for me, Italian cuisine is synonymous with romance.

Perhaps it’s the luxurious dishes or the romantic connotations of Italy itself, but whatever it is, eating a carbonara by candlelight will always help sparks fly.

As long as you don’t spill it down yourself.

The family-run venue also offers takeaway if you don’t fancy eating out on this Valentine’s Day.