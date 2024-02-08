11 romantic Dundee restaurants you’ll love this Valentines Day

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Food & Drink

11 romantic Dundee restaurants you’ll love this Valentines Day

Whether it's your first Valentine's Day together or your 50th, you'll fall in love all over again at these romantic Dundee restaurants.

By Joanna Bremner
The romantic Dundee restaurant, Malmaison Bar & Grill offers a range of dishes, such as the fillet steak.
There are lots of romantic Dundee restaurants to choose from this Valentine's Day, including the Malmaison Bar and Grill where you can order this fillet steak. Image: Malmaison Bar & Grill.

On Valentine’s Day in Dundee, you are looking for a romantic restaurant where sparks will fly.

This means mood lighting, chic décor and decadent food, and the perfect ambience for a romantic evening with your significant other.

So as The Courier’s food and drink journalist, I have put together my top 11 most romantic restaurants in Dundee for Valentine’s Day 2024.

1. The Ferry Selkie

Inside The Ferry Selkie in Broughty Ferry.
The smart interior of The Ferry Selkie, including designer wallpaper. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

This Broughty Ferry spot has a snug feel while remaining elegant.

The warm wood and leather paired with the sage green panelling shouldn’t work so well, but somehow it does.

Despite the glass frontage – perfect for people watching – the restaurant also has a private feel.

The staff here are attentive and polite, and you’ll get the royal treatment on Valentine’s Day.

Plus in the evening, the exposed brick surface in the venue makes you feel like you could be in New York – in the best way.

2. Taypark House

A main dish at Taypark House Hotel, Dundee, the Scottish Roe deer loin with chive mashed potato, caramelized onion, and shallot puree.
A main dish at Taypark House Hotel, Dundee, the Scottish Roe deer loin with chive mashed potato, caramelized onion, and shallot puree. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

This Dundee restaurant certainly has a romantic feel. The gorgeous venue will make you feel like you’re dining in a castle, not a country house hotel.

With an extensive menu, and dome dining, you won’t be left wanting for luxury at the Taypark House.

They also have a lovely Gin Bar lounge for you to relax in after your meal.

3. Oshibori

Oshibori in Dundeee is cosy and inviting. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

Oshibori in Dundee is the perfect cosy and intimate venue for your Valentine’s Day meal.

The Japanese cuisine is prepared by their skilled sushi chefs and sourced from Scottish supplier George Campbell & Sons.

Sushi is considered romantic by some since it is so tactile.

Situated in the heart of the city centre, it is easy to access on foot.

4. Bruach

Bruach bar and restaurant in Broughty Ferry is popular for couples. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

This Broughty Ferry bar and restaurant also has a romantic feel to it.

You’ll fall in love with their delicious cocktails and food.

The dark décor will help you feel cosy on a chilly February night. But I’m sure you will still find an excuse to cuddle in close.

5. Bird and Bear

Bird and Bear in Dundee has a smart and modern interior. Image: DC Thomson.

This elegant restaurant is close to the station, handy if you’re getting the train into the city for Valentine’s celebrations.

The combination of dark décor, rose gold fixtures and mood lighting creates the perfect atmosphere for romance.

6. Más

Más restaurant and bar in Dundee is perfect for a more relaxed Valentine’s Day meal.

For a more casual Valentine’s Day meal out, why not try out Más on Perth Road?

You’ll be sure to get some tasty Mexican cuisine, paired with a laid back atmosphere.

They also have a few delicious Margaritas to choose from – yum!

7. Collinsons

The slow-cooked Pork Belly with Black Pudding at Collinsons restaurant, Broughty Ferry: Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.

This fine dining spot in Broughty Ferry has sleek, modern décor and a beautiful menu.

With venison, sea bream, roast butternut squash and sage risotto, pork belly and more, there will be plenty of options for all palates.

There’s also an extensive wine list if vino is your thing.

If you’re a couple that can agree on which wine to order, I salute you.

8. Piccolos

Piccolos, Dundee, is a romantic restaurant where you can have a candlelit dinner this Valentine's Day.
The king prawn linguini had a good balance of flavours.

For a candlelit Italian meal, why not try Piccolos?

The Perth Road restaurant is small, intimate and cosy, perfect for whispering sweet nothings with your partner this Valentine’s Day.

Described as homely and comfortable by a Courier food reviewer, Piccolos is perfect for a more relaxed romantic meal.

9. Sandbanks

Sandbanks in Broughty Ferry, Dundee, is romantic restaurant with a view out to the Tay estuary.
Sandbanks Brasserie in Broughty Ferry, ran by Jamie Scott, has a beautiful view out over the Tay Estuary. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Owned by MasterChef: The Professionals winner Jamie Scott, Sandbanks Brasserie is known for its excellent food and perfect coastal setting.

With a view out over the dunes at Broughty Ferry beach, you’ll feel at one with nature from within the elegant dining area of the restaurant.

10. Malmaison Bar & Grill

The chic Chez Mal Brasserie at Malmaison Bar & Grill, Dundee. Image: Malmaison Bar & Grill.

Dark venues are in, folks.

For a dimly lit dinner which allows you to focus entirely on your date, try out the Malmaison Bar & Grill.

There’ll be candles, big comfortable seats, and an high end ambience, you’ll feel fancy at this Dundee restaurant on Valentine’s Day.

11. Don Michele

The dessert at romantic Dundee restaurant, Don Michele.
Don Michele is a perfect romantic restaurant for spending Valentine’s Day in Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

Finally, this restaurant – another on the popular city centre hub, Perth road – will be ideal for romance.

I don’t know about you, but for me, Italian cuisine is synonymous with romance.

Perhaps it’s the luxurious dishes or the romantic connotations of Italy itself, but whatever it is, eating a carbonara by candlelight will always help sparks fly.

As long as you don’t spill it down yourself.

The family-run venue also offers takeaway if you don’t fancy eating out on this Valentine’s Day.

More from Food & Drink

The delicious food and drink options available at Bibi's Cafe, one of the dog friendly restaurants in St Andrews. Image: Bibi's Cafe.
5 of the best dog-friendly cafes and restaurants in St Andrews
Post Thumbnail
Help us crown The Courier Food and Drink Award's Rising Star of 2024! Voting…
The finalists for The Courier Food and Drink Awards 2024 have been announced.
Revealed: The Courier Food and Drink Awards 2024 finalists
Mark Edwards (left) and Graham Cameron (right) have opened Höfn coffee shop in Dundee, pictured alongside manager Calum Whyte.
First look: Tattoo artist's 'pipedream' Höfn coffee shop opens in Dundee
The North Port Restaurant, Perth. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
6 of the best Perth restaurants for a special occasion
The Maker's falafel gyros. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Some hits and a few misses at new Dundee restaurant The Maker
Dinner dishes at The Covenantry Hotel and Restaurant in Falkland
Best food and drink to try if you’re spending the day in Falkland and…
Steve and Hilary of The Cheesery Dundee alongside their cheese tower.
A £345 cheese tower instead of a wedding cake? Owner of The Cheesery in…
Carnoustie's Kelsi Davis started her business Baked House Co at 27 back in 2021 and has been flourishing ever since. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Making show-stopping cookies for pals turned into a thriving business for Carnoustie baker
Food and drink journalist Joanna Bremner headed along to the WeeCOOK Kitchen pie panel, alongside features writer Poppy Watson. WeeCOOK's staff, including sous chef Ethan O'Hare served a range of delicious pies. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
What does it take to pick award-winning Angus pies?

Conversation