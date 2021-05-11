100 things to do in Angus: Full ‘Insider’s Guide’

Visit Angus has launched its full insider’s guide of 100 Unmissable Experiences to help families get out and about this summer. Read the full list below.

Beauty Spots:

Outdoors is my happy space and Angus has such a diverse landscape. From the coast right up to the hills, there’s always a great range of locations to enjoy. ” Norma, Angus resident

Arbirlot Falls

Carrot Hill

Brown and white Caterthuns

Loch Brandy

Elephant Rock

Corrie Fee

Montreathmont Forest

Vale of Strathmore

Shakin Brig, Edzell

Kinpurney Hill

Coast & Water:

I have amazing memories of going to Auchmithie for a family Sunday afternoon out. Exploring the caves and rockpools, collecting stones. I treasure the family photo I have there from when I was a little girl.” Alison Smith, Visitor

Arbroath Cliffs

Arbroath Harbour

Loch of Lintrathen

East Haven

Forfar Loch

Loch Lee

Lunan Bay

Reekie Linn

Scurdie Ness

Montrose Beach

Family Day Out:

I love spending a family day in Kirriemuir with my children, enjoying an ice cream from Vissochi’s, a play at the Peter Pan Park, and a walk in Kirrie Den.” Alison Elliot, Angus resident

Auchterhouse Country Sports

Brechin Castle Centre

Caledonian Railway

Glamis Castle

Kirriemuir Hill

Monikie Country Park

Murton Farm and Nature Reserve

Newton Farm Tours

Redwings Mountains Horse Sanctuary

West Links, Arbroath

Food & Drink:

Fish and shellfish

Butchers and game Dealers

Fruit and vegetables

Juice, coffee and tea

Distillers and distilleries

Breweries

Farm shops and delis

Bakers and confectioners

Visitor experiences

Markets

Hidden Gems:

Auchmithie

Castle Hill

Craigmill Den, Carnoustie

Friockheim Woods

Kirriemuir Den

Pictish Stones inc Pictish Room, Aberlemno

Queens Well

St Vigeans Sculptured Stones Museum

Tayside Police Museum

Scott Wilson Memorial

Nature & Wildlife

I love Angus because of the wide variety of wildlife you can see in the coasts, glens and woods around Kirriemuir.” Ann Warren, Angus resident

Loch of Kinnordy

Montrose Basin Visitor Centre

Wild South Esk Trail

Arbroath Cliffs

Barry Buddon

Glen Esk

Montrose Bay

Glen Lethnot

Glen Doll

Balgavies Loch

Places to Eat:

Andreous’s Bistro, Arbroath

Armstrongs, Glamis

But n Ben, Auchmithie

Cashley’s, Forfar

Drovers Inn, Memus

Glen Clova Hotel

Roos Leap, Montrose

Room with a View, Piperdam

Sinclairs Kitchen, Forfar

Wee Cook Kitchen, Carnoustie

Visitor Attractions:

Arbroath Abbey

Arbroath Signal Tower Museum

Barry Mill

Brechin Cathedral

Edzell Castle

Hospitalfield

House of Dun

Inglis Memorial Hall and Library

JM Barrie’s Birthplace

Montrose Air Station Heritage Centre

Walking Routes:

I love the Angus Glens for the solitude you can experience on the hills. There are few better places for hillwalking than the head of the glens.” Mark Bennet, Angus resident

Blue Door Walk, Edzell

Cortachy River Walk

Mount Keen and Queen’s Well

Arbroath to Auchmithie

Airlie Monument

Sidlaw Hills

Caddam Woods, Kirriemuir

Glen Moy

Carmyllie Circular Trail

Crombie Country Park

Cycling Routes:

Having the Angus Glens on my doorstep is a brilliant, as you can feel miles away from everything in a short space of time. Being able to go there to mountain bike is a real privilege of living in the area. Nick Warren-Bennet, Angus resident