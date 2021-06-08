Dundee United legends raise funds for Alzheimer Scotland at Rep event

The launch of Rep Studios, the online platform from Dundee Rep, was an opportunity to replay the success of Smile.

This was the play about the life of Dundee United manager Jim McLean.

While boss at Tannadice, McLean did something that no-one thought possible.

He turned a provincial football club into a genuine European force, though not without a cost – to his relationships with players and his family.

The original live production had hosted a Q&A with Dundee United players who had played under him.

It was also a great success with fans who had followed the team through the European glory days.

Following a performance of Smile last month, Rep studios, in association with Dundee United Supporters Foundation, hosted another Q&A session.

This time it was on Zoom, with Dundee United legends Maurice Malpas, Paul Hegarty, Davie Dodds, Hamish McAlpine and John Holt.

The Q&A was free to attend but audiences were encouraged to donate funds to support Alzheimer Scotland.

Dementia a cause close to their hearts

Jim McLean passed away at the age of 83 on December 26 last year. He had many years of coping with dementia so the charity is close to the hearts of club, fans and family.

Thanks to the generosity of Smile audiences and with the encouragement of the Dundee United legends, £628 was raised for the charity.

Jenni Sinclair from Alzheimer Scotland was presented with the cheque by Barrie Hunter.

His performance as Jim McLean was universally applauded, in the live performance and the filmed version.

He was joined on the day by ex-players Paul Hegarty, John Holt, Martin Manzi and Mike Evans.