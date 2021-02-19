Comfort Food Friday: Treat yourself with this creamy two mushroom risotto

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to our Food and Drink Newsletter.

For brilliant recipes, the best of local produce, fresh ideas and insight, subscribe to our weekly Food and Drink Newsletter.

If you are looking for something luxurious to indulge in, this mushroom risotto dish is just the ticket.

Risotto is not a dish that immediately springs to mind when you think of comfort food.

However, this recipe from Gousto combines two varieties of mushrooms with delicious Arborio rice, cheddar cheese, garlic and cream to make a tasty dish that is sure to hit the spot.

When prepared, curl up on the sofa and indulge yourself in this delightfully tasty meal that will keep you coming back for more.

If you have missed any of the other recipes in our Comfort Food Friday series, don’t despair they can all be found by clicking here.

Creamy two mushroom risotto

(Serves 4)

Ingredients

30ml Chinese rice wine

1 spring onion

5g chives

150g Portobello mushrooms

One vegetable stock mix cube

40g cheddar cheese

160g Arborio rice

160g chestnut mushrooms

1 garlic clove

1 pot of Cornish clotted cream

Butter

Pepper

Vegetable oil

Method

Preheat the oven to 150°C/140°C (fan) /300°F/Gas 2 and boil a kettle. Trim and finely slice the spring onion and chop the chives finely, peel and finely chop (or grate) the garlic and dissolve the veg stock mix in 700ml [1.4L] boiled water. Heat a large, wide-based pan (preferably non-stick) with a drizzle of vegetable oil over a high heat. Once hot, tear and crumble both the Portobello and chestnut mushrooms directly into the pan. Cook over a high heat for 3-5 mins or until starting to brown and caramelise. Once caramelised, transfer the mushrooms to a baking tray (use tin foil to avoid mess). Put it in the oven until later and reserve the pan. Return the pan to a medium heat and add the sliced spring onion and half of the chopped chives (save the rest for garnish!) with a knob of butter and cook for 30 seconds or until softened. Add the Arborio rice and chopped garlic to the pan and cook for 30 seconds, stirring to coat the grains in the butter. Add the Chinese rice wine and cook for a further 30 secs or until it’s evaporated. Add one third of the vegetable stock and stir continuously with a wooden spoon until it has absorbed. Continue to add the stock, a little at a time, stirring more or less continuously for 20-25 min, until all the stock is absorbed and the rice is cooked. Meanwhile, grate the cheddar cheese. Once cooked, remove the risotto from the heat and stir in the grated cheese, clotted cream and half of the mushrooms (save the other half for garnish!). Serve the risotto in bowls and top with the remaining mushrooms, a sprinkle of the remaining chives and a good grind of black pepper.

Tip: Add a little more boiled water if your risotto is too clumpy – a risotto should have an almost porridge-like consistency.

Read more in this series…