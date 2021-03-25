A Year in Covid: The Farmer’s Son has seen growth during the pandemic and made changes to business practices that will become norm

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Fife-based business The Farmer’s Son has made changes to its business model during the coronavirus pandemic that have benefited the enterprise as a whole.

The current global coronavirus pandemic has put immense pressure on the UK economy. However, for some businesses it has provided the catalyst to sustainable working practice.

One such business is award-winning haggis, black pudding, white pudding and lorne sausage producer, The Farmer’s Son.