Seaspiracy – Scottish fisherman on what fishing sustainably in Scotland looks like

The Seaspiracy film has experienced backlash over its claims about the seafood and fishing industry. Here, Julia Bryce speaks to those in the industry to tell their side of the story…
If you haven’t been living under a rock you’ll know one of Netflix’s latest films, Seaspiracy, has caused a stir in the global fishing world with its portrayal of the industry.
