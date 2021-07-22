Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Lifestyle / Food & Drink

Micro market to showcase best of artisan food and drink producers in Angus

By Brian Stormont
July 22 2021, 6.00am Updated: July 22 2021, 8.15am
Emelye Macqueen, manager at the WeeCOOK Kitchen.
An Angus restaurant is hosting a micro market next month which will showcase local artisan produce.

The WeeCOOK, based at Barry Downs Caravan Park, near Carnoustie, will welcome local producers to their Pop Up Stop and Shop event on Sunday August 1 from 10am to 1pm.

A similar successful event was held there last year and with coronavirus restrictions easing, the team felt it was a good opportunity to hold a second “small but mighty micro market”.

WeeCOOK pies
WeeCOOK pies will be on sale.

However, there will still be safety measures in place with social distancing, hand sanitising stations and a one-way system in operation.

Stallholders confirmed for the event include: The WeeCOOK pies, Redcastle Gin, Benshie Farm Berries, Hometown Cheesecakes, Fudge & Fancies, Shed 35 Brewery, Artisana Brownies, Carolyn’s Kitchen, Mezzaluna, Fournos and Bluebell Accessories.

Market success

Manager at The WeeCOOK restaurant, Emelye Macqueen, said everyone is looking forward to the event.

“We did one last August at a time when restrictions were starting to lift and it was really successful.

“We had around the same number of stallholders. It was really good and it was well received by everyone. The staff loved it, as did the customers,” she said.

Market at The WeeCOOK
The event will be held at The WeeCOOK.

“It was really well supported with local social media pages sharing the posts about the event, the stallholders and friends and family of the businesses shared posts as well, which has happened this time around, too.

“It is really great to see everyone continuing to support local businesses.

“We will probably have three stalls in our back area in the restaurant, but the others will all be outside. We did that the last time around and it worked well.

“It will be a one-way system like we did the last time. People can park here as well but we would like people to travel in one car, use the bus or other transport if they can.

“The 73 and 73a stop at the bottom of the road so we are really hoping people use that service as much as they can.

“Fingers crossed and hopefully the weather is nice as well. It will be great to see regular customers coming along and new faces as well.”

