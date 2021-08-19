Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Recipe: Make this Blueberry Basil Martini crafted by the team at Rock Rose Gin

Fancy putting a fruity twist on a martini? Why not use one of this season's must-use ingredients?
By Julia Bryce
August 19 2021, 5.00pm
Blueberry Basil Martin.
Blueberries are the lesser known soft fruits of the “big four” in Scotland which includes strawberries, raspberries and blackberries.

And while they may not be as popular as their counterparts, they are known to be very good for you in a multitude of ways.

Lower in calories and high in fibre, and vitamins C and K, they also have higher antioxidant levels than all common fruits and vegetables, according to Heathline.

The cocktail.

Pairing blueberries and gin together, popular spirits brand Rock Rose Gin at Dunnet Bay Distillers in Dunnet, Highlands, have crafted a cocktail with just seven ingredients for gin fans to enjoy at home.

Celebrating their seventh birthday, the brand, which is one of Scotland’s most northern distilleries on the mainland, creates a range of gins and vodkas which use a variety of botanicals from the local coastline.

Very easy to whip up, the recipe is foolproof and can easily be made into batches for those hosting.

Not only that, you are bound to have the majority of the ingredients to hand. If not, they are very easy to pick up in your local supermarket.

The Rock Rose Blueberry Basil Martini

Serves 1

Ingredients:

  • 50ml Rock Rose Original Gin
  • 25ml blueberry juice
  • 15ml elderflower liqueur e.g. St Germain (optional)
  • 10ml sugar syrup
  • 15ml lemon juice
  • 4 basil leaves
  • Ice
  • Garnish: A basil leaf and 3 fresh blueberries

Method

  1. Shake all of the ingredients in a cocktail shaker with plenty of ice.
  2. Strain into a chilled martini glass and garnish with fresh blueberries and a basil leaf.

Recipe from Dunnet Bay Distillers.

