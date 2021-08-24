Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Lifestyle / Food & Drink

Review: Make it Moët and indulge yourself on a luxury staycation at Fairmont St Andrews

By Brian Stormont
August 24 2021, 5.00pm
Staycations have been the new normal during the coronavirus pandemic. Now, something very special is on offer at Fairmont in St Andrews. Brian Stormont went along to find out.

Holidaying at home is something we have all got very much used to in the last year-and-a-half and that has seen many venues up and down the country making every effort to create something special.

And if you aren’t able to get out of the country, then you owe it to yourself to find the very best on offer at home.

Fairmont in St Andrews has provided just that with the creation of the Moët & Chandon Summer of Togetherness.

Luxurious experiences

An array of Champagne experiences is on offer and it was a luxurious and relaxing beginning to my stay on The Atrium Summer Terrace where we indulged in the Moët & Chandon Champagne Afternoon Tea.

The Moët Atrium Summer Terrace.

I felt very special indeed as I relaxed in a tent on a terrace that would not have been out of place in a desert – but it was dessert that proved to be the star of the show with some amazing sweet treats to follow finger sandwiches and your choice of tea.

The experience was elevated with the serving of a glass of Moët Rose Imperial, a radiant, intense expression of the Champagne brand’s style with a lively and intense bouquet of red fruits (wild strawberry, raspberry and cherry), floral nuances of rose, and a slight peppery touch.

Afternoon tea is a fantastic tradition and Fairmont’s offering takes it to another level, being enjoyed in a beautiful natural garden with the coastal surroundings of St Andrews as a delightful backdrop.

A gentle stroll around Fairmont’s grounds was the ideal way to walk off our excesses before freshening up in time for the next event.

Cocktails on The Terrace

Continuing the alfresco theme, we enjoyed pre-dinner Moët & Chandon cocktails with a choice from The Perfect Rose, The Dreamer, Tropical Curiosity, Minted View, Blue Petal and Midnight Meeting; indulgent and aromatic creations to be enjoyed within the intimate seating areas of The Terrace.

Alfresco drinks.

With the sun once again shining, Fairmont guests packed The Terrace to enjoy their early evening refreshments with incredible views over the town.

Additionally, as day becomes night, you can lounge on a Moët beach deck chair while enjoying a panoramic view of the sunset.

Joyful dinner

The five-course tasting menu with paired wines to follow was a joy.

The amuse bouche of beef tartar, radish mayo, capers and shallot was a perfect combination of flavours that danced on your tongue, preparing your palate for the dishes that were to follow.

A Moët & Chandon Brut Imperial was a lovely pairing, being crisp and refreshing.

The amuse bouche.

Seared scallops, black pudding crumb, asparagus and cauliflower puree was the starter with a wine pairing of a Cloudy Bay Sauvignon Blanc 2020.

The black pudding crumb complemented the scallops perfectly. The asparagus was the ideal accompaniment with the cauliflower puree adding a delicate freshness to the dish.

The starter of scallops and black pudding crumb.

The intermediate of passionfruit and Champagne sorbet was an explosion of flavour that, as well as being a fresh fruit treat, also acted as a perfect palate cleanser before the main event.

A main of the duo of Highland pork – pork fillet and pork belly, heritage carrots, Champagne cream, savoy cabbage and burnt apple puree – was paired with a Terrazas de los Andes Malbec 2018.

The main event.

There was nothing not to enjoy about this with the fillet and belly combining to create a dish that was wholesome yet clever, with the Champagne cream a particular highlight.

Bitter chocolate, Blacketyside Farm Shop compressed strawberries and Champagne and elderflower sorbet was a dessert of epic proportions, with the bitterness of the chocolate a perfect foil for the sweetness of the strawberries and the delightful sorbet.

A petit fours of Champagne and raspberry chocolate praline brought a sweet conclusion to a delightful dinner.

The delightful dessert.

If you are planning on treating yourself and a friend or loved one, I would heartily recommend the experiences available at Fairmont which, for me, are great value for money.

There is no doubt that the luxury packages available make you feel very special indeed and after the year or so we have just had, then we all need that little bit of pampering in our lives.

Information

Address: Fairmont, St Andrews, KY16 8PN

T: 01334 837000

W:  www.fairmont.com/st-andrews-scotland.com

Price: The Moët & Chandon Champagne afternoon tea is priced at £48 per person while the Moët & Chandon Cocktails on The Atrium Summer Terrace is bookable for both guests and non-residents with bottles of Champagne available to purchase.

For more reviews…

