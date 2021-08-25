Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thursday, August 26th 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle / Food & Drink

Foodie bucket list: Get up close and personal with Scotland’s larder on a culinary tour

Have you ever wanted someone to just lead you from foodie haven to foodie haven without you having to do a thing but follow them?
By Rebecca Shearer
August 25 2021, 11.45am
Photo of Rebecca Shearer
Well, Fife’s food ambassador Christopher Trotter is promising just that with his bespoke culinary tours across Scotland.

Whether whisky is your thing or you’re more of a seafood connoisseur, or maybe you refuse to go through any day without the opportunity to eat chocolate, then Christopher says he will be able to make it happen on one of his tours, all you need to do is ask.

Running most of his tours in the Fife area, he has also organised experiences in Aberdeenshire, the Highlands and Islands, Perthshire, Angus and more.

“Obviously, seasonality is very important and determines who we go and see on the tours,” Christopher says.

“There’s no point in going to see a fruit farm in January, for example. People also sometimes come to me with a very specific thing. I did a whisky tour once and they asked me to devise it round specific distilleries but we also got local produce where we were as we travelled around.

“We can go anywhere in Scotland. I’ve done the islands, I’ve done whisky tours – anywhere and anything provided it’s based around food and drink.

“But most tours I’ve done have been within Fife because that’s where I’m based.”

All about experience

Trained as a chef at The Savoy Hotel in London, with decades of experience in the kitchen under his belt, Christopher has also hosted many public cooking demonstrations using Fife’s produce in his time.

However, when it comes to the tours, they primarily revolve around experience more than taste.

“The tours started organically,” Christopher continued.

A group on one of Christopher’s tours around Fife.

“I’ve been doing cooking demonstrations for years now and I’ve realised that, in Fife, we are a microcosm for Scotland as a whole – we grow pretty much everything in this region that the whole of Scotland can produce as a nation.

“You could do a food tour within this region and cover most things. You realise with tourism that people are looking for experiences now – they don’t just want to come and stay somewhere.”

Price

In terms of the cost, there are a few things that Christopher factors in, meaning every tour is tailored to your tastes, party size and the season.

“There’s no set price for going on the tours as it is completely bespoke and depends on what the guests want to do,” he adds.

Some produce from one of the tours.

“A regular tour I do around Fife is for two to four people, and I include a picnic lunch in Crail. I’ll set up a table and we’ll have locally-sourced crab, I’ll have made some bread, we’ll bring along a bottle of wine and we’ll have this picnic.

“For a day’s tour around Fife, with the picnic included for about four people and coffee and tea stops, it’s around £600. I hire a car for the tours, as I drive people between the different locations, so that is included as the insurance on using my own car to do that is pretty hefty.

“I’ve also been recently working closely with a company called Inntravel who organise walking and cycling tours around the world. When people are walking along the coastal path as part of the Inntravel trip, they can book me for lunch in Crail.

Christopher sets up a picnic on one of his culinary tours.

“I’ll meet them there with my table cloth and some fresh bread and I’ll take them to buy crab. Then we sit and chat and I will tell them all about food in Fife.”

For more information about Christopher’s culinary tours of Scotland, or to book one of your own, visit his website here

More foodie bucket list experiences…

