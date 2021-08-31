Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Video: Trying out NeighbourFood Falkland’s first-ever meal kit using ingredients from local Fife producers

Upon hearing about NeighbourFood launching a new Gousto-style meal kit using ingredients from Fife food and drink producers I wanted to try it out myself and find out if I could really showcase the amazing produce right on my doorstep.
By Rebecca Shearer
August 31 2021, 5.00pm
Photo of Rebecca Shearer
What comes with the kit.
After getting my hands on one of the boxes, I was very eager to try it as I love Gousto, I love Fife’s produce and I love cooking, so it seemed like the perfect combination.

The box comes with everything you could possibly need, including some parchment paper. There is beef from the Falkland Estate, cheese from John Muir Country Store, vegetables from Organic Welltree, herbs and spices from Sri Spice, flatbreads from Simply Flo, and chillies from Foragers Chillies and Herbs.

This first dish of slow cooked Mexican beef wraps has been created in association with Stella Colleluori from nearby Hatters Catering. It is available to order through the NeighbourFood Falkland market until midnight tonight and for collection from Falkland Estate on Thursday.

Stella Colleluori with the meal kit.

Slow cooked

Fast forward to the weekend and I was standing at my hob at 6pm having not read the instructions beforehand to see that it took one hour of preparation time and two hours of cooking.

That’s no fault of NeighbourFood Falkland’s – the words “slow cooked” are in the name of the dish and it’s clearly stated on the front of the card.

One thing I would recommend is reading the instructions from start to finish before you plan to start cooking. It may seem obvious but had I done this, and not been so eager to eat, I would have been able to marinate the meat in the provided spice mix overnight, rather than for the two minutes I did this for.

It’s also recommended that the beef is fully defrosted before cooking with, though I wasn’t sure whether the marinating comes before or after that.

What I liked

What I liked about the concept was the same thing I like about other meal kit boxes – the instructions are relatively easy to follow and the recipe card means you can collect a few and make them again.

However, not all the measurements are stated on the card, such as how much of the spice mix is needed, the weight of the pickled chillies (and how to pickle them), as well as the amount of each ingredient you need for the toppings, though for this kind of dish it’s probably down to everyone’s own personal tastes.

The ingredients for the dish.

For example, my partner and I weren’t that keen on the radishes, and also unsure on how you’re meant to cook chop them having never really used them before, so we left those aside.

Easy instructions

Apart from that, the instructions were relatively easy to follow, despite one point where it said to set the beef aside once it had been browned, and nowhere did it state to add the beef back in.

I put this down to the fact it was the NeighbourFood Falkland’s first go at this, and I think it was pretty easy to tell where I should add it – just before the dish went in the oven.

The instructions.

The fact the dish is slow cooked was ideal, despite my late start on it, because it means the flavours would be much more succulent and enhanced, which is worth any wait.

And, in fact, we were grateful we had held out the full three hours as the dish was so tasty and filling and not at all as spicy as I imagined it would be.

For people who aren’t confident in cooking, apart from the one missing stage above, it’s a pretty easy dish to follow and produces great results – a deliciously slow cooked meal that is so good for you and is also supporting local producers. There’s nothing not to love about that.

NeighbourFood Falkland is open every Friday to Tuesday, with order collections from Falkland Estate taking place every Thursday from 4pm-6pm. For more information, visit the website here

