Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Food & Drink

Uncorked: It’s time for wine-lovers to get back to in-person events

By Carol Brown
October 24 2021, 5.00pm
It's time for wine-lovers in Scotland to get back to in-person events.

After 18 months of virtual reality, Carol Brown is delighted in-person events are now beginning to happen – and there’s plenty to sample.

I’ve had a few “I haven’t done that for 18 months” moments over the last month.

Apart from an actual live gig (the fantastic Manic Street Preachers!) the others have been live, in person with a glass in hand wine tastings.

It has been so good to taste again in person without the worry of issues with the mute button!

One of the most popular corporate/group tastings that I do is “Signature Grapes Around the World” which looks at classic grapes and regional specialities across a range of styles.

It’s the sort of tasting where, by the end, white wine drinkers find a red that they enjoy and vice versa.

The wines I show vary but here are a few ideas for you to try:

Domaine Wachau Weissenkirchen ‘Federspiel’, Wachau, 2020 Gruner Veltliner, Austria,  £10.99 Majestic Wines

The aromatic white Gruner Veltliner grape accounts for more than 30% of all Austrian plantings. Expect scents of citrus, apple and blossom, a refreshing, zesty acidity and mineral finish.

The Wachau region has additional labelling terms so “Federspiel” indicates a medium bodied quality wine which is balanced, elegant and dry.

“Steinfeder” indicates a lighter bodied dry style and “smaragd” a high-quality dry wine made from very ripe grapes which will be richer and more complex.

Why not line the styles up and create your own comparative tasting?

Martin Codax 2019 Albarino, Rias Baixas, Spain, £11.99-£15.99, Majestic Wines, Fountainhall Wines Aberdeen.

From the Atlantic corner of north-west Spain, this is a classic Albarino.

There are stone fruit and white flower scents with a textured mouth feel, lifting acidity and peach and mineral notes.

Chateau Minuty ‘M’ de Minuty Rose, Cotes De Provence 2020, France, £12.99 Majestic Wines.

I’m an advocate of all-year-round rose drinking, even if it is raining outside as I write.

This is a Grenache, Syrah, Cinsault blend and typically Provence pale.

With red berry and peach scents, there is a good red berry hit on the first taste with a lovely purity of fruit, zip of acidity and lingering dry finish.

Staying with South Africa

I also hosted the first Aberdeen Wine Appreciators tasting since February 2020 with a focus on South Africa looking at its diverse offerings. Staying with South Africa, I visited the recently opened Sugarbird Wines in Aberdeen.

It’s an ideal combination of wine shop and wine bar with a great selection of wines by the glass which changes weekly.

It felt just a little bit decadent sipping a deliciously delicate, perfectly tuned Boschendal Cap Classique Brut Rose (£16.95 bottle retail) on a Wednesday evening alongside an antipasto and cheese platter.

I also enjoyed one of my go-to Chenin Blancs – Raats Original 2020, an unoaked style with a citrus edge and good balance of acidity (£14.95 bottle retail). Whilst the focus at Sugarbird is on wine from South Africa, there is a small, well-chosen selection of wines from around the world too.

I’m going to finish up with a couple of Sauvignon Blancs for you to try:

Forrest Wines, The Doctors’ Sauvignon Blanc 2021, Marlborough, New Zealand, £11.95-£12.50 Tesco, Majestic, booths.co.uk

Fragrant with elderflower, cut grass and peach this is light bodied, just dry and herbaceous with a passion fruit tang and dash of minerality.
Fruit is sourced from various plots within Marlborough and numerous tweaks to training methods and canopy management have helped to naturally bring down alcohol levels to just 9.5%.

Bruce Jack Sauvignon Blanc, 2020, Western Cape, South Africa,  £5.75. Asda (until December 12)

Fruit is sourced from different Western Cape areas. Lemons, limes and a ripe gooseberry scent lead the way to a dry, mid-weight, zesty glassful with notes of herbs, red apple and citrus peel and all for a very respectable RRP of £7, on offer at the moment for £5.75.

If you would like to find out about future virtual and live tastings and wine courses, contact: carol@wineuncorkededucation.co.uk

More like this…

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Food & Drink team

More from The Courier