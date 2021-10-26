Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
WATCH: Try this Fife hotel’s new seven-course tasting menu concept that changes with the seasons

Balbirnie House Hotel in Markinch has made the first menu change for its SEVEN concept series, now showcasing the best of autumn and Fife's produce.
By Rebecca Shearer
October 26 2021, 5.00pm
Photo of Rebecca Shearer
Executive chef Kris Currie is spearheading the menu.

Balbirnie House Hotel in Markinch has made the first menu change for its SEVEN concept series, now showcasing the best of autumn and Fife’s produce.

Launching the seven-course menu at the beginning of September, executive chef Kris Currie and his team at The Orangery restaurant in the hotel make an array of dishes from a set menu for hungry diners.

After six weeks, the menu changes so that the team of chefs is able to feature the very best of the season’s produce.

The restaurant currently only offers up the tasting menu and vegan/vegetarian variations of it.

Making tasting menus affordable

The first menu change occurred this week with Kris explaining the idea behind the concept is to showcase Scotland’s larder while offering up an affordable tasting menu experience for customers.

Priced at £35 per person, the chef took inspiration from a similar concept, Six By Nico, which was started by Scottish chef and entrepreneur Nico Simeone in 2017 offering up six dishes under the same theme.

Nico’s tasting menus are priced at £32 per head.

Kris said: “For me, it was about trying to capture seasonal Scottish produce. Obviously Scotland has some short seasons in terms of the produce but there’s nobody really in our area of Fife that’s doing something like this and at the value that we’re doing it.

“Some other restaurants will use high-end ingredients like halibut and lobster throughout their menu, which obviously drives the price up.

The wee bite.

“We’re trying to take good Scottish produce and cook it in a contemporary way and serve it in a way which is different to how other people maybe have it.

“It keeps it affordable by avoiding those prime cuts and expensive fish – it makes it more affordable for people to dine in that sort of manner, especially given the circumstances of the last 18 months.”

Seasonality, not themes

Kris wanted to base the menu around the food available on locals’ doorsteps in Fife as a thank you to them.

By focusing on the ingredients, rather than themes which Six by Nico pride themselves on, Kris says The Orangery’s offering is quite different.

Kris prepares a dish from the new menu.

“Six By Nico has done a great job with this concept but theirs is based around themes, like the circus, the Amalfi Coast, Shanghai, etc, whereas mine is around what good Scottish produce is available at that time,” said Kris.

“Me and Nicholas Russell, the owner of Balbirnie, wanted to keep the menu at good value as a thank you to all those who have helped keep Balbirnie’s doors open throughout the pandemic.

“We wanted to also keep it at an approachable price for the locals to enjoy without them having to save up.”

Success so far

Following the launch of the concept six weeks ago on September 9, Kris says the feedback has been well received, with different sittings taking place every evening from 6.30pm keeping the kitchen on their toes.

“Its simplicity and elegance makes it stand out,” he continued.

“Not everyone is eating the same course at the same time but they’re all having the same dishes. It’s like a normal restaurant feel from the customer’s end.

The penultimate course – spiced pumpkin cake.

“From our end it’s fun. We work it from a board which has all the table numbers and all the dishes, meaning I’ve got to have the right people on the right sections in the kitchen.

“I’ve got a really good team here at Balbirnie that I’ve built over the past four months. It has its challenges when some people are starting on their first or second course while others have moved on to their main course and others on to their desserts.

“But chefs thrive off a bit of chaos and pressure.”

A seat at the chef’s table

Another new feature is the addition of a chef’s table, which is set a yard away from the hot plate where the dishes are served.

Kris said: “For the staff, the chef’s table was quite a new thing. It’s not very often you get to hear the ‘ooohs’ and ‘aahhs’ as people eat the food as we just usually get the feedback from front of house.

Executive chef Kris Currie.

“You can really get a feeling of what the feedback is. Customers are right in amongst it. If there’s any choice language, they are hearing that too!

“The guests we’ve had so far have also helped get a great atmosphere going within the kitchen.”

Wine flight and a festive special

For guests looking to try out a range of wines there’s also the option to add a wine flight for an extra £26, featuring four wines that complement some of the dishes on the menu.

And come December 2, a festive tasting menu will launch which will see a slightly different take on Christmas dinner be presented, with pairings of vodka and salmon, turkey and more on offer.

The seven-course tasting menu.

Bookings must be made in advance via the website, where menus can also be viewed.

The restaurant is open every evening and bookings can only be made for 6.30pm, 7pm, 7.30pm, 8pm and 8.30pm. 

