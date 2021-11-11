Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Food & Drink

Fife’s very own Muffin Man opens ‘snug cafe’ in East Neuk serving whoopie pies

By Karla Sinclair
November 11 2021, 5.00pm
Darren Somerville.

Darren Somerville, otherwise known as The Muffin Man to Fife food and drink fans, has opened the doors of his new ‘snug cafe’ in East Neuk.

The 47-year-old from Elie has been running his baking business The Muffin Man since August 2019, producing a wide range of bespoke cakes, muffins and cupcakes.

Originally operating from a kitchen space in Crosshill, the dad-of-four relocated to new premises in July this year based on Station Road in St Monans.

Lotus Biscoff muffin.

And after realising that locals were yearning for somewhere that offered fresh coffee, dishes and bakes in the community, he decided to build a snug cafe onto his production kitchen.

Darren started out by training as a chef and working in hospitality management in hotels all over the UK for many years, before acquiring roles in accounting and financial controlling.

However, he has always been passionate about baking which is what spurred him on to launch The Muffin Man.

What is a snug cafe?

In Darren’s words, a snug cafe is “a small and intimate space for good company and great chat.”

Known as The Muffin Man Snug Cafe, it seats six people inside and six people outside.

The space, which is rented, allows customers to watch Darren as he prepares his bakes as well as enjoy freshly made soup, toasties, teas, hot chocolate and coffee by the Devil’s Bean Coffee Company.

Darren inside the snug cafe.

“We’re starting off small, but it will be great to see how much we grow,” Darren said.

“We were originally at a kitchen space at Crosshill before moving to the new unit in July of this year, so the investment had been put in previously.

“Moving was nice and simple and we were up and running within a few days, causing no disruption to our customers and their orders.

“The main reason for the move was to find a unit closer to home. I was travelling 50 minutes each day there and back to Crosshill, now I’m only four minutes along the road.”

Various muffins for sale.

Whoopie pies

Other than bespoke cakes, muffins and cupcakes, the brand is well-known for its whoopie pies.

Whoopie pies are a popular American bake made up of two round mound-shaped pieces of usually chocolate cake, or sometimes pumpkin, gingerbread or other flavored cakes, with a sweet, creamy filling or frosting sandwiched between them.

Every bake is handmade by Darren, although his sons Pierre (23), Sean (20), Rémi (17) and Olivier (13) and partner Robert Walker also help out.

Whoopie pies.

“My inspiration comes from my customers,” Darren said.

“They send us their idea for the bake they want (or want to see me make), as well as themes and pictures, and we adapt and personalise it to them.

“We attend farmers’ markets on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays where people can come and get goods, too.

Darren preparing batches of muffins.

“Other than that, people can order via our website and have their boxes delivered to them. Delivery is available throughout Fife, Perth, Kinross and Dundee.”

The Muffin Man produce is also available cafes, delis, larders, farm shops, and sweet and ice cream parlours throughout Fife, including Long Spoon Larder, Eden Cafe, and more.

Expansion

Darren is thrilled that The Muffin Man brand is expanding and hopes to add to his list of existing stockists in the future.

He said: “We are increasing our wholesale side of the business and look forward to seeing that expand and grow.”

The cafe’s exterior.

The Muffin Man is open from 10am to 4pm Monday to Thursday.

For more food and drink news…

Tags

More from The Courier Food & Drink team

More from The Courier