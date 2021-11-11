Fife’s very own Muffin Man opens ‘snug cafe’ in East Neuk serving whoopie pies

An error occurred. Please try again.

Darren Somerville, otherwise known as The Muffin Man to Fife food and drink fans, has opened the doors of his new ‘snug cafe’ in East Neuk.

The 47-year-old from Elie has been running his baking business The Muffin Man since August 2019, producing a wide range of bespoke cakes, muffins and cupcakes.

Originally operating from a kitchen space in Crosshill, the dad-of-four relocated to new premises in July this year based on Station Road in St Monans.

And after realising that locals were yearning for somewhere that offered fresh coffee, dishes and bakes in the community, he decided to build a snug cafe onto his production kitchen.

Darren started out by training as a chef and working in hospitality management in hotels all over the UK for many years, before acquiring roles in accounting and financial controlling.

However, he has always been passionate about baking which is what spurred him on to launch The Muffin Man.

What is a snug cafe?

In Darren’s words, a snug cafe is “a small and intimate space for good company and great chat.”

Known as The Muffin Man Snug Cafe, it seats six people inside and six people outside.

The space, which is rented, allows customers to watch Darren as he prepares his bakes as well as enjoy freshly made soup, toasties, teas, hot chocolate and coffee by the Devil’s Bean Coffee Company.

“We’re starting off small, but it will be great to see how much we grow,” Darren said.

“We were originally at a kitchen space at Crosshill before moving to the new unit in July of this year, so the investment had been put in previously.

“Moving was nice and simple and we were up and running within a few days, causing no disruption to our customers and their orders.

“The main reason for the move was to find a unit closer to home. I was travelling 50 minutes each day there and back to Crosshill, now I’m only four minutes along the road.”

Whoopie pies

Other than bespoke cakes, muffins and cupcakes, the brand is well-known for its whoopie pies.

Whoopie pies are a popular American bake made up of two round mound-shaped pieces of usually chocolate cake, or sometimes pumpkin, gingerbread or other flavored cakes, with a sweet, creamy filling or frosting sandwiched between them.

Every bake is handmade by Darren, although his sons Pierre (23), Sean (20), Rémi (17) and Olivier (13) and partner Robert Walker also help out.

“My inspiration comes from my customers,” Darren said.

“They send us their idea for the bake they want (or want to see me make), as well as themes and pictures, and we adapt and personalise it to them.

“We attend farmers’ markets on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays where people can come and get goods, too.

“Other than that, people can order via our website and have their boxes delivered to them. Delivery is available throughout Fife, Perth, Kinross and Dundee.”

The Muffin Man produce is also available cafes, delis, larders, farm shops, and sweet and ice cream parlours throughout Fife, including Long Spoon Larder, Eden Cafe, and more.

Expansion

Darren is thrilled that The Muffin Man brand is expanding and hopes to add to his list of existing stockists in the future.

He said: “We are increasing our wholesale side of the business and look forward to seeing that expand and grow.”

The Muffin Man is open from 10am to 4pm Monday to Thursday.

