Kyle Benedictus injury latest as Raith Rovers boss rues ‘frightening’ treatment of on-loan Stoke City striker Ethon Varian

Raith Rovers have welcomed club captain Kyle Benedictus back to full training following a hamstring strain.

The former Dundee defender suffered the set-back in the second half of Rovers’ 1-1 draw against Inverness on October 23.

The 29-year-old sat out subsequent fixtures against Dunfermline, Ayr United and Queen of the South.

However, Benedictus has taken part in sessions this week and is contention for a return when Raith travel to Hamilton on Saturday.

The experienced stopper faces a fight for his starting berth following a string of fine displays by Tom Lang.

Those showings included a man of the match performance in a 2-1 victory over Ayr, earning the ex-Dunfermline and Rangers defender a place in the SPFL’s team of the week.

‘Frightening’

Meanwhile, Rovers boss John McGlynn has claimed that powerful striker Ethon Varian gets a rough ride from officials.

The on-loan Stoke City striker picked up his fourth booking of the season — and second in his last four outings — during Raith’s 1-1 draw at Palmerston Park last weekend.

And McGlynn believes the big Irishman is unfairly penalised by referees.

He said: “I don’t think Ethon gets a break from referees. The amount of fouls I think he should get, but he doesn’t, is frightening. I don’t know what that is.

“But everyone seems to book him.

“Every ball that goes up in the air, a striker will put his arms up and they are saying ‘that’s a booking’.

“I don’t know if referees talk and say ‘oh, watch this lad, he’s a handful’. But it seems like the boy does not get a break at all from officials.”