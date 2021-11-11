Kyle Benedictus injury latest as Raith Rovers boss rues ‘frightening’ treatment of on-loan Stoke City striker Ethon Varian

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Kyle Benedictus injury latest as Raith Rovers boss rues ‘frightening’ treatment of on-loan Stoke City striker Ethon Varian

By Alan Temple
November 11 2021, 5.00pm Updated: November 11 2021, 5.25pm
Comeback: Benedictus
Raith Rovers have welcomed club captain Kyle Benedictus back to full training following a hamstring strain.

The former Dundee defender suffered the set-back in the second half of Rovers’ 1-1 draw against Inverness on October 23.

The 29-year-old sat out subsequent fixtures against Dunfermline, Ayr United and Queen of the South.

However, Benedictus has taken part in sessions this week and is contention for a return when Raith travel to Hamilton on Saturday.

The experienced stopper faces a fight for his starting berth following a string of fine displays by Tom Lang.

Competition: Lang

Those showings included a man of the match performance in a 2-1 victory over Ayr, earning the ex-Dunfermline and Rangers defender a place in the SPFL’s team of the week.

‘Frightening’

Meanwhile, Rovers boss John McGlynn has claimed that powerful striker Ethon Varian gets a rough ride from officials.

The on-loan Stoke City striker picked up his fourth booking of the season — and second in his last four outings — during Raith’s 1-1 draw at Palmerston Park last weekend.

And McGlynn believes the big Irishman is unfairly penalised by referees.

He said: “I don’t think Ethon gets a break from referees. The amount of fouls I think he should get, but he doesn’t, is frightening. I don’t know what that is.

Physical: Varian

“But everyone seems to book him.

“Every ball that goes up in the air, a striker will put his arms up and they are saying ‘that’s a booking’.

“I don’t know if referees talk and say ‘oh, watch this lad, he’s a handful’. But it seems like the boy does not get a break at all from officials.”

