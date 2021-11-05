Reghan Tumilty: Why Movember moustache could land Raith Rovers ace in the doghouse as he opens up on fans Twitter rapport

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Reghan Tumilty: Why Movember moustache could land Raith Rovers ace in the doghouse as he opens up on fans Twitter rapport

By Alan Temple
November 5 2021, 5.00pm
Reghan Tumilty and Tom Lang
Reghan Tumilty and Tom Lang

Reghan Tumilty insists the cancer diagnoses of fellow footballers Daniel Barden and David Brooks inspired him to spearhead Raith Rovers’ Movember campaign.

Tumilty’s donation page has surpassed £1000 and, given it is still the first week of the month, he is already sporting a mighty moustache.

And while a glance in the mirror raises a smile, he is fiercely passionate about the cause.

On-loan Livingston goalkeeper Barden, 20, was recently diagnosed with testicular cancer, while Bournemouth midfielder Brooks, 24, is fighting stage two Hodgkin Lymphoma.

Dundee United’s Ryan Edwards and Stenhousemuir’s Cammy Graham are among current SPFL players to have battled serious illness in the past.

Tumilty in action

“I wanted to play a small part in spreading awareness,” Tumilty told Courier Sport.

“For Daniel Barden and David Brooks to be diagnosed — young athletes — just shows that anyone can be effected, regardless of age or fitness.

“The more we can get people talking openly about all aspects of men’s health, the better.

“Even away from sport, one in two people are going to get cancer, so everyone will know someone who has been through challenges.

“Movember puts a lot of focus on men’s mental health as well. So, as daft as my face might look, it’ll be worth it if we can raise money for a good cause.”

Graduation Day

Indeed, the only downside is that Tumilty will be sporting a bouffant moustache when he proudly accompanies his girlfriend to her graduation ceremony this month.

Alexandra will be toasting the completion of her degree in Gender History from the University of Glasgow, and Tumilty laughed: “She absolutely hates it!

“She is thinking about the pictures, with me looking like this.

“I’ve just said: ‘You can’t be too upset, it’s for charity’.”

Weekend announced

The immediacy with which supporters have backed Tumilty’s campaign underlines his popularity with the Rovers faithful.

The tireless right-back has played every minute for the Fife outfit this term and boasts four assists.

Moreover, Tumilty’s ‘+3’ tweets which follow Rovers victories have become the unofficial starter pistol for Saturday night celebrations.

“My Twitter blows up a bit more these days,” added Tumilty. “I get hounded if I don’t post after we win!

After the win against Ayr last weekend, I wasn’t going to bother. Then I got messages from all directions — ‘where’s the tweet? What’s going on?’

“So I did it to keep everyone sweet.”

Toppling Queen of the South

And life will get even sweeter for those Rovers fans if the Fifers claim victory against Queen of the South on Saturday.

Raith have not lost in the Championship since a home defeat against Queens on September 11; a streak spanning eight matches.

“We’ve only lost three games all season, and one of those was at Celtic Park,” added Tumilty. “Hopefully we can keep that going on Saturday.

“But Queen of the South are one of the few teams that have beat us this season so we can’t take it lightly.”

*You can support Reghan’s Movember campaign HERE*

