Tom Lang hailed for ‘one million per cent commitment’ as Raith Rovers boss John McGlynn gives Brad Spencer fitness update

John McGlynn admits the stunning form of Raith Rovers defender Tom Lang has given him a welcome selection headache.

Lang, 24, was afforded his opportunity to shine alongside Christophe Berra after club captain Kyle Benedictus sustained a hamstring injury against Inverness last month.

The former Rangers youngster was solid in the subsequent 1-1 draw at Dunfermline before a sensational showing in Saturday’s 2-1 triumph over Ayr United.

His display in the latter contest earned him a place in the SPFL’s official team of the week.

And with Rovers favourite Benedictus on the comeback trail (he is pushing for a return against Queen of the South on Saturday but that may come too soon) he faces a battle for his starting berth.

“Even in training, Tom gives a million per cent,” McGlynn told Courier Sport. “He goes into everything with absolute commitment.

“He’s not one for doing his work half-heartedly.

“That sets a really positive example for everyone around him, especially the younger players — but it also means he is ready to take his opportunity when it comes.

“When you are bringing players to the club, you want them to do well and take their opportunities. Tom is doing that.

“That competition for places is a very good problem to have.

“Everyone here realises that, if you are out of the side through suspension or injury and the team does well, then your position is in jeopardy.”

Spencer and Dick

McGlynn, meanwhile, is sweating over the availability of Brad Spencer and Liam Dick ahead of the upcoming trip to Palmerston Park.

Spencer was withdrawn with a hamstring injury moments into the second half against Ayr, while Dick was replaced in the closing stages of the triumph.

“Brad’s situation was always going to be a difficult one,” added McGlynn. “He is touch-and-go for the weekend.

“He hasn’t trained yet and, even if he trains on Thursday, who knows? It might not be quite right.

“Liam Dick is in a similar situation, in terms of being involved for the weekend. So, we’ll wait and see.”

However, McGlynn will be able to call upon Ross Matthews after the midfielder served a two-match suspension following his red card against Inverness.