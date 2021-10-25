Raith Rovers opt not to appeal Ross Matthews red card as John McGlynn is hit with double injury blow ahead of Dunfermline derby

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football

Raith Rovers opt not to appeal Ross Matthews red card as John McGlynn is hit with double injury blow ahead of Dunfermline derby

By Alan Temple
October 25 2021, 5.30pm
Dismayed: Matthews
Dismayed: Matthews

Raith Rovers have opted not to appeal the red card shown to Ross Matthews during Saturday’s 1-1 draw against Inverness.

Matthews was dismissed by referee Colin Steven on the stroke of half-time following a hefty challenge on Caley Jags striker Billy McKay.

Discussing the tackle immediately after the match, McGlynn said: “Ross [Matthews] came in from the blind side aggressively but he was low and, for me, he got to the ball.

“It would be handy to have other angles if we had them, but I was surprised when the red card came out.

“I didn’t for one minute think it would be a red card.”

Food for thought: McGlynn

Rovers chiefs weighed up whether to contest the decision but, after poring over video evidence, came to the conclusion that they would be unlikely to prevail in any Scottish FA hearing.

As a consequence, Matthews will sit out Tuesday evening’s Fife derby against Dunfermline, with Blaise Riley-Snow likely to deputise in the engine room.

Double injury blow

Meanwhile, Rovers captain Kyle Benedictus and striker Ethon Varian will also miss the trip to East End Park after picking up injuries at the weekend.

Benedictus limped off early in the second half with a hamstring strain.

Varian was replaced after just 21 minutes following a nasty shoulder knock.

Out: Benedictus

Although exact timeframes are yet to be given, Courier Sport has learned that neither player will be in contention to face the Pars.

Tom Lang is almost certain to come in for Benedictus in a like-for-like switch.

However, McGlynn has a choice between Matej Poplatnik or Dario Zanatta — with the latter option allowing Ethan Ross to start on the left flank — as he considers Varian’s replacement.

From Christophe Berra to the Open University, Tom Lang embraces learning curves on and off the pitch at Raith Rovers

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]