Raith Rovers opt not to appeal Ross Matthews red card as John McGlynn is hit with double injury blow ahead of Dunfermline derby

Raith Rovers have opted not to appeal the red card shown to Ross Matthews during Saturday’s 1-1 draw against Inverness.

Matthews was dismissed by referee Colin Steven on the stroke of half-time following a hefty challenge on Caley Jags striker Billy McKay.

Discussing the tackle immediately after the match, McGlynn said: “Ross [Matthews] came in from the blind side aggressively but he was low and, for me, he got to the ball.

“It would be handy to have other angles if we had them, but I was surprised when the red card came out.

“I didn’t for one minute think it would be a red card.”

Rovers chiefs weighed up whether to contest the decision but, after poring over video evidence, came to the conclusion that they would be unlikely to prevail in any Scottish FA hearing.

As a consequence, Matthews will sit out Tuesday evening’s Fife derby against Dunfermline, with Blaise Riley-Snow likely to deputise in the engine room.

Double injury blow

Meanwhile, Rovers captain Kyle Benedictus and striker Ethon Varian will also miss the trip to East End Park after picking up injuries at the weekend.

Benedictus limped off early in the second half with a hamstring strain.

Varian was replaced after just 21 minutes following a nasty shoulder knock.

Although exact timeframes are yet to be given, Courier Sport has learned that neither player will be in contention to face the Pars.

Tom Lang is almost certain to come in for Benedictus in a like-for-like switch.

However, McGlynn has a choice between Matej Poplatnik or Dario Zanatta — with the latter option allowing Ethan Ross to start on the left flank — as he considers Varian’s replacement.