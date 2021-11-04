See inside the new Swilcan Loft restaurant and bar at Old Course Hotel in St Andrews with stunning views of iconic golf course

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
See inside the new Swilcan Loft restaurant and bar at Old Course Hotel in St Andrews with stunning views of iconic golf course

By Jennifer McLaren
November 4 2021, 1.00pm Updated: November 4 2021, 2.13pm
The first images of Swilcan Loft restaurant and bar in St Andrews.

The first images of Swilcan Loft in St Andrews which features an outdoor terrace and floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the 17th hole of the Old Course have been revealed.

The Swilcan Bridge in St Andrews is one of golf’s most famous landmarks, and now the Old Course Hotel on Old Station Road has launched a new restaurant and bar named in its honour.

Swilcan Loft is the St Andrews resort’s sixth bar and restaurant offering.

Opened this month, Swilcan Loft is located the fourth floor and boasts breathtaking views of the iconic golf course and beautiful Fife coastline.

The 74-cover restaurant offers uninterrupted views of the golf course, West Sands Beach and the iconic Hamilton Grand building.

The dining area.

Iconic bridge

Swilcan Loft is part of a series of wider hotel renovations which took place this year, including the addition of a new penthouse, guest rooms and refurbished events spaces.

The restaurant is open for lunch and dinner Tuesdays and Wednesdays between 4pm and 9pm and Thursdays to Saturdays between noon and 9pm.

It is closed on Sundays and Mondays.

Swilcan Loft has uninterrupted views of the Old Course and West Sands Beach in St Andrews.

Executive head chef, Martin Hollis, who oversees all of the hotel’s restaurants,
including the three AA Rosettes rated Road Hole Restaurant, will offer an eclectic international menu, featuring locally-sourced Scottish produce.

Diners can enjoy starters such as poached pear salad with Strathdon blue cheese, walnuts and pomegranate and hot smoked Loch Duart salmon salad with soy honey and sesame glaze.

An evening view of St Andrews.

Mouth-watering mains come in the shape of 10oz Scottish Black Isle beef rib-eye with béarnaise sauce and also truffle and Champagne risotto.

Desserts on offer include local berries with Champagne and basil jelly and chocolate tart with salted caramel ice cream

Starters range in price from £10 to £15, mains are between £21.50 and £38 and desserts begin from £5.50 to £12.50.

Meanwhile, the extensive wine and bar list will feature innovative signature cocktails ranging in price from £11.50 to £16.50.

These include the Islay Air – a warming cocktail for winter made with whisky, honey, fresh ginger and chocolate bitters, and The Burnside with spice infused Chairman’s Reserve white rum, Koko Kanu coconut rum, lime juice, pineapple juice and Blue Curacao liqueur.

