See inside the new Swilcan Loft restaurant and bar at Old Course Hotel in St Andrews with stunning views of iconic golf course

An error occurred. Please try again.

The first images of Swilcan Loft in St Andrews which features an outdoor terrace and floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the 17th hole of the Old Course have been revealed.

The Swilcan Bridge in St Andrews is one of golf’s most famous landmarks, and now the Old Course Hotel on Old Station Road has launched a new restaurant and bar named in its honour.

Opened this month, Swilcan Loft is located the fourth floor and boasts breathtaking views of the iconic golf course and beautiful Fife coastline.

It is the resort’s sixth bar and restaurant offering.

The 74-cover restaurant offers uninterrupted views of the golf course, West Sands Beach and the iconic Hamilton Grand building.

Iconic bridge

Swilcan Loft is part of a series of wider hotel renovations which took place this year, including the addition of a new penthouse, guest rooms and refurbished events spaces.

The restaurant is open for lunch and dinner Tuesdays and Wednesdays between 4pm and 9pm and Thursdays to Saturdays between noon and 9pm.

It is closed on Sundays and Mondays.

Executive head chef, Martin Hollis, who oversees all of the hotel’s restaurants,

including the three AA Rosettes rated Road Hole Restaurant, will offer an eclectic international menu, featuring locally-sourced Scottish produce.

Diners can enjoy starters such as poached pear salad with Strathdon blue cheese, walnuts and pomegranate and hot smoked Loch Duart salmon salad with soy honey and sesame glaze.

Mouth-watering mains come in the shape of 10oz Scottish Black Isle beef rib-eye with béarnaise sauce and also truffle and Champagne risotto.

Desserts on offer include local berries with Champagne and basil jelly and chocolate tart with salted caramel ice cream

Starters range in price from £10 to £15, mains are between £21.50 and £38 and desserts begin from £5.50 to £12.50.

Meanwhile, the extensive wine and bar list will feature innovative signature cocktails ranging in price from £11.50 to £16.50.

These include the Islay Air – a warming cocktail for winter made with whisky, honey, fresh ginger and chocolate bitters, and The Burnside with spice infused Chairman’s Reserve white rum, Koko Kanu coconut rum, lime juice, pineapple juice and Blue Curacao liqueur.

More like this…