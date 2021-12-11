Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Food & Drink

Sweet treats: James Martin’s filo croustades of figs, almonds and clotted cream

By Karla Sinclair
December 11 2021, 6.00am
James Martin’s filo croustades of figs, almonds and clotted cream.

When winter arrives, we start craving an abundance of ingredients that fit with the season – and this recipe by James Martin boasts plenty of them.

Featuring figs, almonds and clotted cream, this dessert would make for the perfect after dinner party treat with special friends and family. It also screams winter.

Given that the treat is fun to put together and doesn’t require too many ingredients, not only will your guests be beaming with delight, but you will be too.

There are plenty more sweet treats recipes for you to try out, too.

James Martin’s filo croustades of figs, almonds and clotted cream

Serves 4

Ingredients

  • Plain flour, for dusting
  • 8 sheets of filo pastry
  • 80g butter, melted, plus extra for greasing
  • 80g caster sugar
  • 75g flaked almonds, toasted
  • 4 tbsp clotted cream
  • 4 ripe figs, stems trimmed and crossed to press open
  • 2 tbsp honey

To serve:

  • 200g clotted cream

Method

  1. Preheat the oven to 150C Fan/170C/325F/Gas Mark 3 and lightly grease four 10cm tart tins, 1.5cms deep.
  2. On a lightly floured surface, cut out 12×12cm squares from the filo pastry. From the remaining pastry, cut out eight discs, using a 5cm round cutter.
  3. Brush one filo disc with melted butter on one side and place it butter-side down into a tart tin. Lightly brush three of the filo squares on both sides with melted butter, then cut them in half into triangles. Arrange the triangles evenly on the disc like petals, then seal them with another filo disc on top (this will ensure light, flaky and crisp croustades).
  4. Repeat to assemble the remaining three tart shells.
  5. Bake the tarts for eight to 10 minutes until crisp and golden, then carefully place them on a wire rack to cool. Remove from the tins once cool.
  6. Put the sugar in a non-stick frying pan over a medium heat; do not stir but carefully swirl in the pan until the sugar is brown and caramelised. This should take about three to four minutes. Toss in the almonds to coat them.
  7. Place a dollop of clotted cream into each filo shell, add a fig, top with a scattering of caramelised almonds and drizzle with honey.
  8. Serve topped with a dollop of clotted cream.

Recipe from BUTTER: Comforting, Delicious, Versatile, Over 130 Recipes Celebrating Butter by James Martin, published by Quadrille, priced £22, photography John Carey. Available now.

For more dessert recipes…

Tags

More from The Courier Food & Drink team

More from The Courier