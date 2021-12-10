Gleneagles chef ‘amazed’ to reach finals of MasterChef: The Professionals

An error occurred. Please try again.

Gleneagles chef Liam Rogers has made it to the final of MasterChef: The Professionals, which airs on BBC One next week.

The 25-year-old, who is originally from Nottingham, has battled it out to reach the final six, with only three episodes remaining.

Liam began his career at the age of 18 when he came to Scotland to train under top chef Andrew Fairlie at Gleneagles. And he credits the influence of the late Mr Fairlie as being “priceless.”

Liam has also worked at the two-Michelin starred Restaurant Sat Bains in Nottingham. He is now back at Gleneagles for the Christmas period.

During the series, the professional chefs have had to demonstrate their skills, commitment and creativity to convince the judges they are worthy of winning the accolade of MasterChef: The Professionals champion.

Previous contestants from the local area include 2016 winner Jamie Scott, who runs The Newport Restaurant in Fife and Wrecking Ball Doughnuts in Dundee.

Meanwhile, Dean Banks was a finalist in 2018.

When are the finals?

The finals take place next week, and judges Marcus Wareing, Monica Galetti and Gregg Wallace will be keeping a close eye on proceedings.

In the first round on Tuesday, the final six will be whittled down to four.

Liam said: “I became interested in cooking at the age of six when my dad would let me sit me on the pass of the kitchen of his restaurant so I could watch him work. I went on to work for my dad for six years.

“I left at 18 to pursue my cooking career under Andrew Fairlie at his two Michelin-starred restaurant Gleneagles in Scotland.

“A lot of people have influenced me throughout my career. I wouldn’t be where I am without my dad inspiring me to become a chef.”

He went on: “Restaurant Andrew Fairlie at Gleneagles was truly incredible and the knowledge passed down to you is priceless.

“Stevie McLaughlin, the head chef, was a great mentor and Chef Andrew was a big influence on me. I hope to run a restaurant like his one day.”

Liam revealed he entered the competition to test his mettle. He decided during lockdown to push himself to the next level.

He is “amazed” to be through to the finals – and his reaction on camera certainly showed his surprise and relief.

Liam added: “I’m currently working in Scotland at Gleneagles over the Christmas period.

“I’d like to go into the New Year cooking my own food a lot more at pop-ups, food festivals and dinners with fellow industry chefs.”

MasterChef: The Professionals, The Finals, airs on BBC One on Tuesday December 14, Wednesday December 15 and Thursday December 16 at 9pm.

