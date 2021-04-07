World Health Day: Local man gives thanks to NHS a year on from heart attack

A Fife man has thanked NHS and charity staff to mark World Health Day, a year on from experiencing a heart attack.

Ron Bose, from Rosyth, experienced a heart attack in April last year, just after the country went into lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The 77-year-old explains: “I thought myself reasonably healthy. I used to go for daily walks and do plenty of exercise.

“In March last year I occasionally felt a tightness in my chest, but it didn’t feel like anything in particular. I ignored it for a bit.

“A few weeks later I was woken about 2am by the chest tightness. When I was up and about in the morning, I felt drained and didn’t have much energy.”

Ron phoned his GP about his symptoms, who advised that he get to hospital immediately.

“I really appreciate how people helped”

Ron remembers: “At the time, we were just coming into a very serious part of the coronavirus pandemic and the doctor said he wasn’t sure how quickly he’d be able to get an ambulance for me. So, I decided to just phone a taxi.”

Despite the large numbers of Covid-19 patients being admitted to hospital at the time, Ron doesn’t feel his medical care was impacted. He was transferred to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, where he stayed for two days.

Ron says: “I think the idea was that because of Covid, they wanted you out as quick as you could, but I was ready to go home.”

Back home, he received regular advice and check-ins from the local NHS cardiology department, as well as charity support from Chest, Heart and Stroke Scotland (CHSS) volunteers.

“CHSS put me in touch with a young lady who started phoning me and we still talk once a week. I enjoy it and it’s been very helpful. Another lady was doing my shopping for me until the end of August. This is one of the things I really do appreciate, it’s the involvement and the people and because of that I’m not sitting here feeling sorry for myself.”

Today is #WorldHealthDay! We are calling on everyone to participate in building a fairer, healthier world🌍! #COVID19 has shown us that no one is safe until everyone is safe. A fairer world is a healthier world. 💙https://t.co/WJLkTfllyV pic.twitter.com/9nYG7GbVhM — WHO African Region (@WHOAFRO) April 7, 2021

Ron’s gratitude for the support he has received has spurred him to share his experience and reassure others that charities and the NHS are there to help, even for health issues unrelated to Coronavirus.

He explains: “At the time, the emphasis was on Covid-19 and how the hospitals were very busy. But, they’re still able to look after the people who need them.

“The treatment I got at the hospital couldn’t have been better, I had people looking after me all the time.

“The NHS are still working as best as they can. Coronavirus was taking over and things have had to be postponed, but when it counts, the NHS are still there to help and give people the treatment they need.”

A year on, Ron is recovering well, attending routine check-ups and is excited to getting back to normal life.

He says: “I’m looking forward to the widening of travel. Once we’re allowed to travel in Britain, I’ll be off, just for a change of scenery.”

W orld Health Day

April 7 is World Health Day, marking the anniversary of the creation of the World Health Organisation (WHO) over 70 years ago. The WHO have been instrumental in creating and implementing worldwide advice on travel, vaccines, mask-wearing and social distancing throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.

On #WorldHealthDay2021 we're sharing tips and advice from experts in eating, physical movement and mental health. Professor Annie Anderson, @anniescotta, from @UoDMedicine gives us some of her top tips on eating well. 🍏 pic.twitter.com/LUaI4xBZPe — University of Dundee (@dundeeuni) April 7, 2021

Lawrence Cowan, Campaigns Director at Chest, Heart and Stroke Scotland says: “On World Health Day it’s important to highlight that our approach to health should be about so much more than survival – it’s about helping people really live. Thousands of Scots are feeling scared and alone when they leave hospital.

“That’s why we need to see a full national roll out of our Hospital to Home service. It means that people like Ron can keep living life to the full and reduces future pressure on our NHS by keeping people well at home.

“The Covid pandemic is going to put real pressures on our health services for years to come. With a more joined up approach, we can improve our health and our NHS as we come out of the pandemic.”

Ron says: “People are more aware of their health now. I think a World Health Day at this time is good to emphasise. It reminds you to look after yourself, to really take care of yourself.”