Dental union say SNP pledge to cut dental charges could transform services

Dentists say an SNP pledge to abolish NHS dental charges could “fundamentally change” the way services are delivered in Scotland.

As part of their Scottish Government election manifesto the SNP said they would look to improve access to dental services by abolishing all NHS dentistry charges over the course of the parliament.

The SNP would intend to start the roll-out with care experienced people aged between 18 and 26.

David McColl, chair of the BDA’s Scottish Dental Practice Committee, said: “Dentistry in Scotland risks becoming a casualty of this pandemic.

“We have called for wholesale change to the way care is delivered, and we will work with the next Scottish Government to achieve that.”

‘Dentists need real and ongoing support’

The SNP also pledged if re-elected to engage with the BDA to learn from the experience of the pandemic to help shape a “reformed funding arrangement for NHS dentistry.”

But, Mr McColl continued, the plans must go along with investment.

Mr McColl said: “These are big plans to bring down barriers to care and improve access, but they must go hand in hand with needed investment if services millions depend on are going to remain sustainable.

“Practices are now operating at a fraction of their former capacity. Dentists will need real and ongoing support if we’re ever going to meet historic levels of demand.”

Dentists are already facing a backlog due to delays in services caused by Covid-19.

The dentist’s union has warned of widening inequality following the pandemic with services operating at a fraction of their former capacity.

Coupar Angus dentist Jeff Ellis admitted restrictions mean he is currently operating at 20 to 25% capacity.

Jeff, who is a partner in Coupar Angus Dental Care, treats largely NHS patients.

He worries about the consequences of the backlog on dental problems and said: “Access to services has decreased dramatically.

“We’re still no closer to business as usual, as the restrictions we work to mean we’re capable of seeing a fraction of the patients we saw before.

“From decay to oral cancer we’re losing our chance to nip problems in the bud.