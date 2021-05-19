‘We are people too’: Tayside GPs tell of health and wellbeing impact of pandemic fallout

Stressed GPs need help as the fallout from the pandemic has seen surging workloads as well as burnout, anxiety and mental health concerns.

GPs are calling for support and have called the current situation “not sustainable”.

Tayside GP Dr David Shackles spoke about the struggles the last year has brought for the profession.

He said: “We are people too. The last year has taken its toll.

‘Impossible to take a break’

“Alongside work we have been dealing with our own health, that of our families, being isolated from patients and adopting new ways of working. We missed being in our teams and felt isolated.

“Many of us worried about our patients and wanted to make sure we were doing the best for them.”

Dr Amy Knighton, who is based at Carnoustie Medical Group in Angus, added: “There are a lot of mental health challenges presented in general practice, as GPs spend a lot of time absorbing everybody else’s difficulties. It can be relentless.”

She added: “I try to give each patient the time they need because I think that’s right, but at the back of your mind you’re always thinking there’s another 100 calls to go.

“Some of my colleagues find it impossible to take a break and won’t step away from their desks if there are any uncompleted tasks.”

A recent survey by the Royal College of General Practitioners Scotland (RCGP) 57% of found working in general practice during COVID-19 has negatively impacted their mental health.

And as former Justice Secretary Humza Yousaf takes on the role of Cabinet Minister for Health calls are renewed for continued funding for a Workforce Specialist Service for GPs to turn to for support.

‘We are under immense pressure’

RCGP Scotland’s Joint Chair Chris Williams said the issue of workload pressures on GP isn’t new and action is needed.

He said: “The pressures that existed before the pandemic have undoubtedly been exacerbated over the past year.

“GPs are under immense pressure, working longer hours than ever before, as they lead teams that are going above and beyond to deliver the highest standard of care to patients.

“Even after a day’s consulting finishes, we frequently face working to review results and complete all sorts of paperwork.

“We remain resolute in our long-standing call for a national conversation about what the NHS can reasonably deliver during these highly-pressured times.

“In order to safeguard the wellbeing of our GP members, who are working tirelessly to serve their patients in Scotland, we must find a longer-term solution.

“The current situation is not sustainable.

“A credible workforce plan enabling 15-minute appointments to patients as standard must be put in place to ensure the safety and wellbeing of healthcare staff and our patients.”