Health and wellbeing challenges from Covid-19 will last for years, new report states

Health and wellbeing challenges in the wake of Covid-19 will last for “years to come” a new report has revealed.

An Account’s Commission reports states the pandemic has “laid bare and exacerbated existing inequalities” and has had a profound effect on the physical and mental health of the public.

Negative impacts have also been greater for those already experiencing inequalities and were “severe and unequal.”

This included carers who lacked access to respite care, people with learning disabilities who were unable to access critical services and support, those receiving care at home and school children whose education was disrupted.

Councils and communities reacted quickly

But the report also found councils in Courier country reacted quickly, working alongside communities to provide support to the vulnerable.

Elma Murray, interim chair of the Accounts Commission said financial uncertainty for councils need to be addressed, as do inequalities in communities.

She said: “Councils, communities and their partners have worked incredibly hard to continue to deliver vital services to local people.

“The stark reality is that some council services won’t restart, and some services will have to be delivered differently.”

Working together for communities

There were many ways councils across Courier country and communities worked together to tackle the challenges brought by the pandemic.

Fife Council worked with Fife Voluntary Action to deliver the Helping Hands initiative to support local communities across Fife, providing a range of essential services, including delivery of shopping and prescriptions, and providing transport and befriending services.

In Dundee, £1.2 million was spent on the Supporting People Programme, which focussed on food-related support and helping those at financial risk with fuel and discretionary housing payments, as well as requests for warm clothing.

In Perth & Kinross, council staff were redeployed to help vulnerable members of the community.

Parking attendants delivered prescriptions and medical equipment and Community Wardens worked with volunteers too.

Andy Scott, 39 was one of the redeployed attendants and said: “There is no denying that 2020 was a crazy year. But it was also a year where everyone seemed to pull together, including those of us in Parking Services.

“Initially we were tasked with the delivery of general prescriptions and essential prescription medications to those who were shielding, had Covid-19 and to those who were receiving end of life care.

“A short while after taking on this role the team was almost split 50/50 in carrying on the prescription deliveries and our new task which was delivering food packages from Bell’s Sports Centre to those who were shielding and to locally set up food hubs in the surrounding communities and towns.

“Most of my time was delivering the food packages which was pretty full on with long days but was very rewarding to actually be out there helping others in a time of need.

“Being ex-forces this quick change in roles came natural to me as I was used to being re-tasked with little or no time.

“It also got me out of doing home schooling my four kids so it was win-win for me!

‘I feel proud of myself’

“All joking aside, doing the food deliveries and prescription runs we were fully aware of the risk of catching Covid-19 but we just put this to the back of our minds.

“These tasks were fully risk assessed and we had full PPE.

“I feel so proud of myself and all the team I’m a part of who played their part in this world changing event.”

Perth & Kinross Council leader Councillor Murray Lyle added: “Council staff do their best for the people of Perth and Kinross every day and last year demonstrated just how far they will go to help those in need.

“Parking charges were suspended so key workers could carry out their important duties which meant staff who could not perform their usual roles were free to help elsewhere.

“From parking attendants who delivered prescriptions and medical equipment to Countryside Rangers and Community Wardens who worked with volunteers to drop off supplies to foodbanks and vulnerable residents, our staff went above and beyond to help those in need and I am immensely proud of all their efforts.

“It’s also important to remember council staff also continued to deliver the essential services people rely on during lockdown.

“Our school, social work and social care staff also worked extremely hard to maintain service delivery.

“While most staff are now back in their substantive roles, some are still volunteering at Community Vaccination Centres to help deliver the vaccine programme, along with many members of our communities.

“I would again like to thank all staff for the dedication since March last year in supporting the residents of Perth and Kinross through the pandemic.”